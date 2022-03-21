Android 12 Update rolling out for OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8

OnePlus is now rolling out the stable Android 12 update for its OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, and OnePlus 9R smartphones. The update will bring many Android 12 features for the OnePlus smartphones.

OnePlus says that, as always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users, and a broader rollout will commence in a few days. To manually check the update, go to Settings > System > System updates.

As per posts on OnePlus forum, the OnePlus flagship phones are now receiving the stable version of the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 update for users in India and North America

Here is the Android 12 update version for the devices:

OnePlus 8 Android 12

India: IN2011_11.C.11

North America: IN2015_11.C.11

OnePlus 8 Pro

India: IN2021_11.C.11

North America: IN2025_11.C.11

OnePlus 8T

India: KB2001_11.C.11

North America: KB2005_11.C.11

OnePlus 9R

India: LE2101_11.C.14