Android 12 Update rolling out for OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8

OnePlus is now rolling out the stable Android 12 update for its OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, and OnePlus 9R smartphones. The update will bring many Android 12 features for the OnePlus smartphones.
OnePlus says that, as always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users, and a broader rollout will commence in a few days. To manually check the update, go to Settings > System > System updates.
As per posts on OnePlus forum, the OnePlus flagship phones are now receiving the stable version of the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 update for users in India and North America
Here is the Android 12 update version for the devices:
OnePlus 8 Android 12
- India: IN2011_11.C.11
- North America: IN2015_11.C.11
OnePlus 8 Pro
- India: IN2021_11.C.11
- North America: IN2025_11.C.11
OnePlus 8T
- India: KB2001_11.C.11
- North America: KB2005_11.C.11
OnePlus 9R
- India: LE2101_11.C.14
OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9R Update Changelog
- System
- Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers
- Fixed the issue that background applications are abnormally closed in specific scenarios
- Issue with lens permissions when using third party camera applications
- Fixed the issue of screen cannot respond when receiving notifications
- Dark mode
- Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience
- Work Life Balance
- Work Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings
- WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization
- Gallery
- Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing
- Canvas AOD
- Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals
- Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment
- Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures