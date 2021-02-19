Advertisement

Android 12 Developer Preview 1 released for Pixel devices

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 19, 2021 5:06 pm

Latest News

Google has finally introduced the next iteration of Android, which is Android S (aka Android 12). The developer preview as always arrives only for Pixel devices as of now.
Advertisement

Google has announced the first developer preview of Android 12, the next iteration of Android and the successor to Android 11. The new version of Android has currently arrived only for a handful of devices that are all Pixels. As always, the developer preview is aimed at developers to ready their apps for the next big Android release later this year. 

 

Developers can also take a look at its new features and changes over Android 11 through the Android Emulator available in Android Studio. The devices compatible with Android 12 Developer Preview include: 

 

  1. Google Pixel 3, 

  2. Pixel 3 XL,

  3. Pixel 3a, 

  4. Pixel 3a XL, 

  5. Pixel 4, 

  6. Pixel 4XL, 

  7. Pixel 4a, 

  8. Pixel 4a 5G, 

  9. Pixel 5.

 

Advertisement

The developer preview is mainly meant for developers to test and create their apps and is not meant for the end user. We wouldn't advise you to install it on your daily driver as it can cause usability issues. 

 

Google also shared the timeline for the developer preview, betas and the stable Android 12 release which is scheduled for August. The detailed timeline is mentioned below: 

 

  • Android 12 Developer Preview 1: February

  • Android 12 Developer Preview 2: March

  • Android 12 Developer Preview 3: April

  • Android 12 Beta 1: May

  • Android 12 Beta 2, 3: June-July

  • Android 12 Beta 4: August

 

Google says that Android 12 will reach the ‘Platform Stability' stage through the Beta 4 stage in August meaning there won't be any changes for developers thereafter. 

 

Android 12 is focusing more on notifications this year, same as it did last year. Google is working on bringing more responsive notifications to Android that can be noticed in Android 12 Developer Preview 1 which will be made better in the upcoming versions. The developer preview 1 also brings interface level changes to notifications, where Google is working on optimising transitions and animations across the system to make them smoother. 

 

“This template ensures that custom notifications have the same decoration as other notifications in all states, such as the notification's icon and expansion affordances (in the collapsed state) and the notification's icon, app name, and collapse affordance (in the expansion state),” the blog post announcing the release, read. 

 

Next in Android 12 changelog is the addition of Haptic-coupled audio effect. Apps designed for Android 12 will also be able to offer audio-coupled haptic feedback through the phone's vibrator. The vibration strength and frequency are derived from an audio session, allowing the developer to create more immersive game and audio experiences for the user. For example, a video calling app could use custom ringtones to identify the caller through haptic feedback, or you could simulate rough terrain in a racing game. 

 

The developer preview includes a new unified API to enable rich content insertion and accept rich content from sources including clipboard, keyboard, and drag-and-drop gestures. 

 

Android 12 then also introduces platform support for AV1 Image File Format (AVIF). AVIF is a container format for images and sequences of images encoded using AV1. Like other modern image formats, AVIF takes advantage of the intra-frame encoded content from video compression. Google says that it can dramatically improve image quality for the same file size when compared to older image formats, such as JPEG.

 

The new release of Android includes Foreground Service Optimizations through an expedited job in JobScheduler and a new release of Jetpack WorkManager library.

Android 12 leaks in screenshots, should come with new UI and privacy features

Android 12: Top 5 features expected to arrive with new Android version

Android 12 could be called 'Snow Cone'

Latest News from Android

You might like this

Tags: Google

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

'MediaTek led the smartphone market in 2020, followed closely by Qualcomm"

Nothing Tech to raise $1.5 million via community funding

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing
Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies