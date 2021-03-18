Ambrane launches Dots 38 and NeoBuds 33 TWS earbuds starting at Rs 1799

Ambrane Dots 38 and NeoBuds 33 TWS earbuds come with 365 days warranty and can be purchased both via Amazon and Flipkart.

Ambrane has today extended its TWS range of earbuds. The brand announced the launch of Dots 38 and NeoBuds 33 in India priced at Rs 2,499 and 1,799 respectively. The products come with 365 days warranty and can be purchased both via Amazon and Flipkart.

Both the TWS are engineered with IPX4 – sweat and splash resistant features. Dots 38 TWS comes with a long playback time of upto 16 hours with a fully charged case. The TWS comes with an in-built mic. Available in white, the Dots 38, sports a minimal design for portability and secure fit.

Neobuds 33 is an extension to the Neobuds TWS series. The TWS features a deep bass as well as 10mm drivers for enhanced audio. The Bass comes with a rich mid-section and treble to enrich the music experience of the audiophiles.

Neobuds 33 is available in multi colours - Black, white, and Indigo Blue, with a compact charging case. It offers a playback time of 15 hours with the charging case.

Both Dots 28 and Neobuds 33 feature Bluetooth V5.0 with a wireless range of 10m. There is an easy touch operation allowing you to activate the voice assistant and manage your calls through the touch sensors.

The company in a press release said that in the next 3 months they will launch more products in Audio range which includes – Headphones, Neckbands and True wireless.