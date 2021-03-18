Advertisement

Ambrane launches Dots 38 and NeoBuds 33 TWS earbuds starting at Rs 1799

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 18, 2021 1:34 pm

Latest News

Ambrane Dots 38 and NeoBuds 33 TWS earbuds come with 365 days warranty and can be purchased both via Amazon and Flipkart.
Advertisement

Ambrane has today extended its TWS range of earbuds. The brand announced the launch of Dots 38 and NeoBuds 33 in India priced at Rs 2,499 and 1,799 respectively. The products come with 365 days warranty and can be purchased both via Amazon and Flipkart.

 

Both the TWS are engineered with IPX4 – sweat and splash resistant features. Dots 38 TWS comes with a long playback time of upto 16 hours with a fully charged case. The TWS comes with an in-built mic. Available in white, the Dots 38, sports a minimal design for portability and secure fit.

Advertisement

 

Neobuds 33 is an extension to the Neobuds TWS series. The TWS features a deep bass as well as 10mm drivers for enhanced audio. The Bass comes with a rich mid-section and treble to enrich the music experience of the audiophiles.

 

Neobuds 33 is available in multi colours - Black, white, and Indigo Blue, with a compact charging case. It offers a playback time of 15 hours with the charging case.

 

Both Dots 28 and Neobuds 33 feature Bluetooth V5.0 with a wireless range of 10m. There is an easy touch operation allowing you to activate the voice assistant and manage your calls through the touch sensors.

 

The company in a press release said that in the next 3 months they will launch more products in Audio range which includes – Headphones, Neckbands and True wireless.

Ambrane introduces range of Fast Charging Solutions in India starting at Rs 299

Ambrane launches NeoBuds 11, NeoBuds 22 TWS earbuds

Ambrane Dots 11 and Dots 20 TWS earbuds launched in India

Latest News from Ambrane

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Logitech G333 wired gaming earphones launched

OnePlus Watch to not run on WearOS, confirms CEO

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies