Ambrane BassTwins TWS Bluetooth Earbuds launched at Rs 1,999

Ambrane has today announced the launch of its new true wireless earbuds in India. Dubbed as BassTwins, the wireless earbuds come with a price tag of Rs 1,999.



The earbuds are available on Amazon and Flipkart with 12 Months warranty along with support from 400+ Service centers at pan India level. Ambrane BassTwins TWS Bluetooth Earbuds are available in black colour option.



The latest earbuds feature in-ear fit design and come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity option and it comes with up to 10-meter range for a seamless connection. The company claims that the device provides upto 14 hours on a single charge.



In terms of audio, the earbuds come with high fidelity sound drivers that deliver an immersive listening experience with strong bass and crisp HD sound.



The company says that the Earbuds comes with HD sound quality that gives you extra bass and also ensures crisp call quality. The earbuds feature MFB control through which you can activate voice assistance (Hey Siri or Google assistant), control music and accept and reject calls.