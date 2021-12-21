HomeNewsAmazon Prime Video to Livestream Cricket Matches starting Jan 2022: Here's Full...

Amazon Prime Video to Livestream Cricket Matches starting Jan 2022: Here’s Full Schedule

Amazon Prime Video will Livestream Cricket matches starting January 2022. It will cover ODIs, T20s and tests game formats.

By Meenu Rana
Amazon Prime Video

Highlights

  • Amazon Prime Video will livestream all Men’s and Women’s cricket matches played in New Zealand
  • It will cover all formats of the game including ODIs, T20s and tests
  • To watch the matches, Prime members can go to the Prime Video app

Amazon Prime Video has announced that it will start the live cricket streaming play from January 1 2022. The online streaming platform bagged the exclusive rights to live stream international cricket matches from the New Zealand cricket board in November 2020.

The live streaming will start with a test series between New Zealand and Bangladesh. The match will commence on January 1, 2022. The international men’s and women’s cricket matches in New Zealand will be available exclusively on Prime Video. It will cover all game formats, including ODIs, T20s and tests.

Schedule in 2022

Prime members will be able to exclusively stream the series between the Indian and New Zealand Women’s Cricket Teams in February 2022. Further, the subscribers will also be able to watch the Indian and New Zealand Men’s Cricket Teams. This is presently scheduled for November 2022.

This is in addition to matches that are presently scheduled to be played between the Men’s teams as a part of Bangladesh’s tour of New Zealand in January 2022, South Africa’s tour in February 2022, Australia’s tour in March 2022 and Netherland’s tour in March/ April 2022.

ScheduleMonth of 2022
New Zealand Vs BangladeshJanuary
India Vs New Zealand -Women’sFebruary
India Vs New Zealand -Men’sNovember
South Africa Vs New ZealandFebruary
Australia Vs New ZealandMarch
Netherland Vs New ZealandMarch/ April

The test series between New Zealand and Bangladesh will be the first to stream on Prime Video. The first match is scheduled to be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, Tauranga from 1-5 January. It will conclude with the second test match at Hagley Oval, Christchurch scheduled to commence on January 9 and conclude on January 13.

How to Watch Live Cricket Matches on Amazon Prime Video?

To watch the matches, Prime members can go to the Prime Video app on their respective devices. They will see matches shown in a carousel for Live Cricket. Or they can search for “New Zealand Cricket” in the search bar. They can stream these matches online through their web browser, mobile devices, internet-connected TVs, set-top-boxes, Fire TV sticks and other compatible devices.

Prime members can tune in live at 3:30 a.m. IST for each day’s play. Cricket lovers can access a host of cricket programming and highlights in the run-up to the matches. They can also revisit the highlights of matches on the service shortly after the match ending.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleInfinix to launch its first 5G smartphone in India in January
Next articleOppo Report Card 2021: Top 3 smartphones, Hits & misses and more
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2021 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.