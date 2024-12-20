Amazon Prime Video Device Limit Reduced by Half

Amazon Prime Video device limit has been significantly nerfed, where the streaming platform has reduced the number of devices you can watch Prime Video on by half. While it may not be a hassle for many, it still is a notable reduction that could affect a subset of viewers who use Prime Video on multiple devices.

As noted on the website which mentions Amazon Prime benefits, under the Prime Video section, it is stated that “you can stream on up to 5 devices (including up to 2 TVs). You can remove, and replace, up to 2 existing devices in any 30-day period.” Earlier, viewers could stream Prime Video on up to 10 devices. While 10 devices could be overkill, it was still convenient to have Prime Video running on more than 5 devices. The new Prime Video device limit will come into effect beginning January 20, 2025.

In comparison, Netflix offers the ability to watch on up to 4 supported devices at a time with its most premium plan offering. Disney+ Hotstar on the other hand also offers the ability to watch on up to 4 devices at the same time with the Premium plan with up to 10 device log-ins, which is identical to what Prime Video offered.

SonyLIV supports log-ins in up to 5 devices at a time, while JioCinema Premium is restricted to 1 device at a time or up to 4 devices at a time with the Family plan.

Meanwhile, earlier in November this year, Amazon introduced a new AI-powered feature called X-Ray Recaps in Prime Video. Whether you’re just starting a new episode, midway through a season, or returning to a series after a break, X-Ray Recaps offers quick text summaries of key cliffhangers, character developments, and other important details, accessible anytime during your viewing experience.