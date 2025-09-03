Amazon Lens Live Launched with Instant Scanning, Real-time Product Matches and More

Amazon Lens Live has been introduced by the e-commerce platform where the feature instantly scans products in the real world and shows real-time matches in a swipeable carousel to make finding the right item easier. Here’s everything else the feature has to offer.

Amazon Lens Live: Features

Amazon Lens Live is already available for tens of millions of customers and will roll out to all U.S. customers in the coming months. When customers with Lens Live open Amazon Lens, the Lens camera will instantly begin scanning products and show top matching items in a swipeable carousel at the bottom of the screen, allowing for quick comparisons.

Customers will also now have the useful ability to tap an item in the camera view to focus in on a specific product, add items directly to their cart by tapping the + icon, and save to their wish lists by tapping the heart icon, all without leaving the camera view.

The company is also integrating its AI shopping assistant Rufus into the Lens Live experience. While in the camera view, customers will now see suggested questions and quick summaries of what makes a product stand out. These conversational prompts and summaries appear under the product carousel, allowing customers to perform speedy research, quickly access key product insights, and get their questions answered.

Amazon Lens Live employs an accurate, lightweight computer vision object detection model running on-device to identify products in real time as customers pan their cameras across scenes or focus on specific items. This real-time detection identifies the primary objects automatically, creating a smooth experience that requires minimal customer interaction. Lens Live uses a deep learning visual embedding model to match the customer’s view against billions of Amazon products, retrieving exact or highly similar items.

Amazon notes that customers can still use traditional Lens options (taking a picture, uploading an image, or scanning a barcode) if they prefer.