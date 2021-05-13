Advertisement

Amazon launches 2nd Gen Echo Show 8, Echo Show 5, Echo Show 5 Kids Edition

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 13, 2021 1:00 pm

Amazon has launched the 2nd Gen Echo Show 8, Echo Show 5 and the Echo Show 5 Kids Edition products with hands-free Alexa voice assistance
Amazon has launched the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen), Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), and Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids edition smart displays. There are small hardware changes in the products compared to the previous generations. You can also use both the devices as security cameras through Alexa's security mode.

 

The Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) is priced at $130 (approx Rs 9,500). The Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) is priced at $85 (approx Rs 6,200) and both the products have been listed on the US website for purchase but remain out of stock as of now. 

 

Echo Show 8 2nd Gen

The Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) sports an 8-inch display with a resolution of 1,280 x 800 pixels alonf with a dual speaker system for display and audio output. The device is equipped with an improved 13-megapixel front cam that even has a privacy shutter to cover it. The product is backed by a MediaTek MT 8183 octa-core processor and users can experience hands-free access through Alexa.

 

A report suggests that the 13-megapixel front camera can pan, tilt or zoom during video calls to keep the person in focus if he/she is moving while on the call. It has a 110-degree FoV to cover a wider area. You can set routines as well that support people-tracking, meaning when a person enters a room and the Echo Show 8 detects it, it will start the desired routine like showing you the weather, or turning on the lights. 

 

Echo Show 5 2nd Gen

 

The Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) sports a smaller 5.5-inch touch screen display with 960x480 pixel resolution and gives users access to the Alexa voice assistant for both audio and limited video functions. The display size remains identical to the previous generation of the Echo Show 5. 

 

The camera is a small upgrade from previous generation and is now a 2-megapixel sensor insead of the 1-megapixel camera seen on the predecessor. As its a downgraded camera from the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen), you don't get the same level of camera functionalities but this one works just fine for normal video calls as well. 

 

Echo Show 5 2nd Gen kids

 

The Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids Edition has the exact same specs but comes in a green-blue colour option which also costs more at $95 (approx Rs 7,000). Users in the US get additional benefits with this device including a one-year subscription of Amazon Kids Plus services, and a two-year warranty.

