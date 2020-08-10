Advertisement

Amazon introduces upgraded Easy store in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 10, 2020 11:06 am

Amazon has today announced the upgraded Amazon Easy store format for the Indian market. The company has revealed that the new format integrates multiple Amazon services through a single touchpoint. 

 

The company has revealed that the new store format will offer touch and feel product experience through a physical product display. Customers can also place an order on Amazon.in with guided assistance from the store staff and either pick up the order from the store or get it delivered at their doorstep. 

 

The first such exclusive Amazon Easy store is now operational in Mahalakshmi Layout in Bengaluru. Amazon will soon expand the upgraded format stores to other parts of the country with existing and new network partners.

 

Amazon works with several network partners across India like Vakrangee, Indiabuys, and Velocity among others to bring the Amazon Easy experience to new-to-ecommerce customers. Amazon.in appoints associates and trains store owners to help customers find and buy products of their choice. Amazon has partnered with Velocity to roll out the upgraded format Easy stores starting with Bangalore.  Amazon will further expand these stores to other parts of the country in collaboration with its other partners.

 

The upgraded stores are equipped with a better brand and product visibility and a demarcated area for product demos claim the company. Customers can browse and shop from the diverse range of regional/local brands available from the store on Amazon. The upgraded format stores will exclusively offer Amazon Easy services. All the upgraded stores are designed with care to abide by the social distancing norms.

 

