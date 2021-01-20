Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Offers on Smartphones, TVs and more

Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale is offering great discounts on famous electronics including smartphones, SSDs, TVs and more.

Advertisement

Amazon has brought up its Great Republic Day sale from 20th Jan till 23rd Jan. The sale is competing with Flipkart's Big Savings Day but is a boon for the consumers as we get to see some great deals on electronics. Here are the top picks!

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Advertisement

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max that launched for Rs 16,999 for the base 6GB/64GB variant is selling for Rs 14,999 on Amazon. It sports a (6.67-inch) FHD+ LCD display and is powered by the 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 8nm octa core processor. It is backed by a 5020mAH with 33W fast charging support and has a 64MP quad rear camera setup.

OnePlus Y series 43-inch TV

OnePlus revealed its budget series TV last year and the price of the 43-inch model has been brought down to Rs 23,999 during Amazon's sale. The TV supports Amazon Alexa integration and also Supports OnePlus' own Connect app. It sports 20W speakers with Dolby Audio and runs on Android TV. It has 1GB of RAM and is powered by a triple core Mali470 graphics processor. The 32-inch variant is available for a discounted price of Rs 14,499.

Redmi Note 9 Pro

The Redmi Note 9 Pro with an MRP of Rs 16,999 is being sold at Rs 12,999 for 4GB/64GB variant. It has a 48MP quad camera setup on the back and sports a (6.67-inch) FHD+ full screen dot LCD display. It is powered by the 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. The smartphone is backed by a 5020mAH with 18W fast charging support.

Oppo Find X2

Oppo's year old flagship is being offered witu a a coupon-based discount worth Rs. 13,000 on the bringing down the effective price of the phone to as low as Rs 51,990 (MRP Rs 69,990) during the Great Republic Day 2021. Oppo Find X2 comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone features a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

iPhone 12 Mini

Amazon is selling the new iPhone 12 mini for Rs 64,490, which is down from Rs 69,900. There is also up to Rs 4,500 discount on SBI credit card and up to Rs 12,400 exchange offer. This means that you can get the iPhone 12 mini for less than Rs 60,000 in India with all the offers combined.

The iPhone 12 mini features a 5.4-inch (2340×1080 pixels) OLED 476ppi Super Retina XDR display, up to 1200 nits brightness, Ceramic Shield protection. The phone is powered by Six-Core A14 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture and will be coupled with 64GB/128GB/256GB storage.

OnePlus 8T

The OnePlus 8T is listed on the site for Rs 42,999, but users can apply a Rs 2,500 coupon and get it for Rs 40,499. Though, The coupon is only visible for Prime members. There is also up to Rs 1,500 discount on SBI credit card and up to Rs 12,400 off on exchange of your old phone.

The OnePlus 8T comes with 5G support and it features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 2400 X 1080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will have 402 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU, paired up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

For the camera department, OnePlus 8T sports a quad-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor.

OnePlus 7T Pro

The OnePlus 7T Pro is currently being sold with a discount of Rs 5000 through a coupon on Amazon, bringing down the price to Rs 38,999. OnePlus 7T Pro features a 6.65-inch QHD+ curved display with 516PPI, HDR10+ support, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor coupled with upto 12GB RAM and 256GB.

It runs on Android 10 with Oxygen OS skin on top. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It is backed by a 4,085mAh battery with WARP Charge 30T Fast Charging support

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 7T Pro features a triple-camera setup with a primary 48-megapixel primar sensor and 3 more sensors.

Redmi 9 Power

The Redmi 9 Power is currently selling at Rs 10,999 while the MRP is of Rs 13,999. SBI Credit card owners can get an additional discount of Rs 1500. Redmi 9 Power features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution, 400 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 662 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD. It has a triple camera setup on the rear.

Samsung Galaxy M51

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is available for Rs 20,999 during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. This offer will be visible when you apply the Rs 2,000 discount coupon available on the site.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, a 60Hz refresh rate, 386ppi pixel density, and a peak brightness of 420 nits. Under the hood, the handset is powered by Snapdragon 730G SoC which we have earlier seen on several smartphones like the Poco X2, Realme X2 and several Samsung devices.

For the cameras, the Samsung Galaxy M51 features a L-shaped quad rear camera setup, which includes a 64MP primary lens.

iPhone 11

Amazon has listed the iPhone 11 64GB model at a price of Rs 48,999 while the MRP of the device stands at Rs 54,900. The E-commerce website is also giving up to additional Rs 12,400 off on the smartphone when you exchange your old smartphone.

Mi 10i

The recently launched Mi 10i is being sold at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant but one can apply an additional coupon discount of Rs 1100 which brings the price down to Rs 20,899. You can get additional Rs 1500 discount with an SBI credit card and can exchange your old device for a value of up to Rs 12,400. The 8GB/128GB variant has a coupon of Rs 1200, which brings the effective price to Rs 22,799.

Xiaomi Mi 10i features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 450 nits brightness and refresh rate of 120Hz and touch sampling rate of 240hz. Underneath, it runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

Xiaomi Mi 10i packs a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and has a quad-camerasetup on the back.

SanDisk 1TB SSD USB-C, USB 3.1, for PC & Mac

The SanDisk 1TB SSD with an MRP price of Rs 32,500 is available at a huge discount with a price of Rs 9,990. SBI Credit / Debit card users can get additional 10% discount up to Rs 1500.

The rugged SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD delivers high-speed transfers of up to 550MB/s. This makes it perfect for saving and editing hi-res photos and videos. With an IP55 rating, it also stands up to rain, splashes, spills, and dust.

Designed to work with both Windows and Mac, the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is equipped with a USB 3.1 Type-C connector and also includes a USB Type-C to Type-C cable and a Type-C to Type-A adapter.

Samsung T5 1TB SSD

Samsung's T5 1TB SSD is available at a price of Rs 9,990 while it is sold with an MRP of Rs 28,599. The T5 comes embedded with new intuitive software for PCs and Macs to easily set the password and get the latest firmware updates.

With Samsung V-Nand flash memory and a USB 3.1 Gen 2 interface, the T5 provides transfer speeds of up to 540 MB/s, that’s up to 4.9x faster than external HDDs. Shock resistant internal frame lets the T5 withstand falls from up to 2m.

Amazfit Bip U Smartwatch

The Amazfit Bip U smartwatch with an MRP of Rs 5,999 is selling at Rs 3,499 during the sale period. The smartwatch comes with a 1.43" HD Color Display, SpO2 & Stress Monitor, 60+ Sports Modes, Breathing Training, and 50+ Watch Faces.

Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch

The Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch is priced at Rs 3,999 during the sale while the MRP stands at Rs 6,999. This smartwatch has a Built-in GPS, 15-Day Battery Life, Always-on Display, 5ATM Water Resistance and much more.