Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 starts October 4

Amazon has finally announced the date on which its Great Indian Festival 2021 sale will begin- October 4. Continuing its commitment to support Small Medium Businesses (SMBs), Amazon GIF 2021 is dedicated to lakhs of small sellers, says Amazon. These include over 75,000 local shops from 450 cities, offering their unique products to customers across the country.

Great Indian Festival (GIF) 2021 will also showcase products from Amazon sellers under various other programs. These include Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, Amazon Karigar, as well as top Indian and global brands across categories.

Great Indian Festival 2021 New Launches

The Great Indian Festival would include over 1,000 new product launches from top brands. Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Sony, Apple, Boat, Lenovo, HP, Asus, Fossil, Levi’s, BIBA, Allen Solly, Adidas, American Tourister, Prestige, Eureka Forbes, Bosch, Sony PS5, Microsoft Xbox, and more will launch their new products.

Customers can look forward to a wide range of affordable options with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. They can enjoy 5% reward points with Rs 750 as a joining bonus. Amazon Business customers in India will be able to avail exclusive offers, bulk discounts, lower festive price offers, cashbacks, rewards and more, for their regular business buying or corporate gifting for clients or employees.

Customers will save 28% more with GST invoices on all transactions across different categories of products. These categories include laptops, printers, networking devices, office electronics, vacuum cleaners etc. from top brands like HP, Lenovo, Canon, Godrej, Casio, Eureka Forbes and more.

Amazon will also provide new Prime Video content, including new titles. Thede would be Sardar Udham featuring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, Dybukk, a supernatural horror film featuring Emraan Hashmi, Bhramam starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead and more. Amazon MiniTV, the company’s free video streaming service, will also offer new content.