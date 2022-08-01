Amazon Great Freedom Sale to begin in India from August 6

Amazon is all set to host a new sale event called Great Freedom Sale in India. The e-commerce retailer hosted a Prime Day Sale a few days back. However, the Great Freedom Sale will be live from August 6 till August 10 and will bring a bunch of discounts on smartphones, home appliances and more.

The sale dates went live a while back and the customers can avail discounts and offers on the new Tecno smartphones, LG OLED TVs and refrigerators alongside other products. The company has also confirmed some of the offers ahead of the event such as Rs 1,500 off on the newly launched Redmi K50i, Rs 1,000 off on iQOO 9 SE, and more.

A bunch of deals will be unveiled as the days progress. Apart from that, SBI credit cardholders can avail a 10% discount. Customers will also have a no-cost EMI offer on smartphone purchases. Furthermore, the sale will include up to 40 per cent discount on smartphones and accessories.

Amazon revealed that over 60 newly-launched products will be available for purchase during the Great Freedom Festival sale. Laptop buyers can get up to Rs 40,000 off while buyers can also avail up to 75 per cent off on headphones. Amazon also says that there will be up to 45 per cent and 70 per cent off on tablets and smartwatches, respectively.

Lastly, customers can claim up to 60 per cent off on TVs and appliances. Refrigerators can be purchased at a starting price of Rs 7,240. Premium TVs will be available at a 50 per cent discounted price.