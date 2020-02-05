Amazon Echo Show 8 launched in India for Rs 12,999

Amazon Echo Show 8 is available for pre-order today via Amazon India website starting today and will start shipping from 26 February 2020.

Amazon has today announced the all-new Echo Show 8, the latest addition to the Echo Show family with an 8-inch HD screen, stereo sound and a camera with a built-in shutter for Rs 12,999. It is available for pre-order today via Amazon India website starting today and will start shipping from 26 February 2020.



With the Amazon Echo Show 8, users can watch shows, movies, news briefs, sports highlights, listen to music, sing along with on-screen lyrics, make hands-free calls, and even entertain your child with nursery rhymes.



Amazon Echo Show 8 has an 8-inch HD screen and stereo sound. You can simply ask Alexa to show the latest movies or TV shows from Amazon Prime Video. You can also watch your favourite TV shows on Voot or music videos from Hungama Music. To get started say “Alexa, watch the Family Man” or "Alexa, comedy movies dikhao".



The screen of Echo Show 8 will now come alive with lyrics when you ask Alexa to play a song from Amazon Prime Music. You can stream audio from Apple Music, JioSaavn, Gaana, Hungama and more. To get started say “Alexa, play songs from Gully Boy" or “Alexa, Bollywood ke top gaane bajaoo".



Echo Show 8 shows video snippets about trending topics from around the world. Alexa brings a wide range of information based on news, sports or trending topics. Ask for the latest sports information, including scores, schedules, tournament rankings, statistics, and more. To get started say “Alexa, what’s the news?”, or “Alexa, India ka score kya hua hai?".



You can also make hands-free video calls to Skype, Echo devices with screen or smartphones with the Alexa app. Even kids can watch animated nursery rhymes, ask for animal sounds, play games that help improve knowledge or challenge their brains with immersive and engaging Alexa skills. To get started say “Alexa, open Chu Chu TV” or “Alexa, open Chhota Bheem adventures”.



You can also control your smart home with Echo Show 8. You can switch on smart lights, view feed from your security camera, or create routines to let Alexa manage daily tasks like switching on the geyser or AC using smart plugs. After you set up a smart home device, Alexa can find and connect to it. To get started say “Alexa, discover my devices” or “Alexa, living room ki lights dim karo”.