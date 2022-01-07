Amazon announces Mobile and TV Savings Days till Jan 10, 2022

Amazon has announced Mobile and TV Savings Days for customers. The Mobile and TV Saving Days will be live until January 10, 2022.

Amazon is hosting deals and offers on a range of the latest Smart TVs, smartphones and accessories. Customers can enjoy up to 10% instant discount on OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, OPPO, Tecno, Vivo and Realme amongst others.

The latest Tecno Spark 8T, Tecno Spark 8 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus Nord 2, Samsung S20 FE 5G, Mi 11X, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10 Lite, Oppo F19 Pro+, Vivo V21 are amongst other smartphones than will see great offer.

In the Amazon Mobile and TV Saving Days, customers can enjoy a 10% instant discount up to Rs 1,000 using Citi Bank Credit and Debit cards and Rs 1,250 on Citi Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. They can also avail of exciting exchange offers and convenient No-Cost EMI for up to 12 months on their favourite smartphones. In addition, Prime Members can avail of savings of up to Rs 20,000 with Advantage Just for Prime, which includes benefits like 6-month free screen replacement and an additional three month No Cost EMI on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards.

Customers can also get Flagship Phones at the lowest prices with Premium Phones Party Event, which will be live until January 12 to get up to 40% off on Flagship Smartphones and extra up to Rs 5,000 off with Amazon Coupons.

Here are some of the latest Smartphones and Smart TVs in Amazon Mobile and TV Savings Days