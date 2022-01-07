Amazon announces Mobile and TV Savings Days till Jan 10, 2022

Amazon has announced Mobile and TV Savings Days for customers. The Mobile and TV Saving Days will be live until January 10, 2022.
Amazon is hosting deals and offers on a range of the latest Smart TVs, smartphones and accessories. Customers can enjoy up to 10% instant discount on OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, OPPO, Tecno, Vivo and Realme amongst others.
The latest Tecno Spark 8T, Tecno Spark 8 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus Nord 2, Samsung S20 FE 5G, Mi 11X, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10 Lite, Oppo F19 Pro+, Vivo V21 are amongst other smartphones than will see great offer.
In the Amazon Mobile and TV Saving Days, customers can enjoy a 10% instant discount up to Rs 1,000 using Citi Bank Credit and Debit cards and Rs 1,250 on Citi Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. They can also avail of exciting exchange offers and convenient No-Cost EMI for up to 12 months on their favourite smartphones. In addition, Prime Members can avail of savings of up to Rs 20,000 with Advantage Just for Prime, which includes benefits like 6-month free screen replacement and an additional three month No Cost EMI on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards.
Customers can also get Flagship Phones at the lowest prices with Premium Phones Party Event, which will be live until January 12 to get up to 40% off on Flagship Smartphones and extra up to Rs 5,000 off with Amazon Coupons.
Here are some of the latest Smartphones and Smart TVs in Amazon Mobile and TV Savings Days
- Xiaomi Smartphones and TVs: The Flagship Mi 11X will be available for Rs 23,499 including Discounts, Cash back and Exchange Sweetner. The Newly Launched Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will be available for Rs 19,999 which includes the discounts, Bank cashback and Exchange Sweetner. The Redmi 9A will be available for Rs 7,199 including 10% Instant Discount. The best-selling Redmi TV 32 inches HD ready TV will be available starting at Rs 14,999. The Redmi TV 50 inch with an MRP of Rs 44,999 will be available for Rs 37,999. Mi 40inch Horizon FHD TV will available starting Rs 24,999 with Rs 6,000 worth savings
- Samsung Smartphones and TVs: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will be available for Rs 39,990 (46% off) get additional 10% instant discount and get it for Rs 38,740. The recently launched Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be available for Rs 24,999 including discounts and Rs 5,000 off with coupons. The Samsung 43” Crystal 4K Pro UHD TV will be available starting Rs 37,990.
- OnePlus Smartphones and TVs: The OnePlus 9 Series will be available at its lowest ever price. OnePlus 9R will be available for Rs 33,999, OnePlus 9 at Rs 36,999 and OnePlus 9 Pro at Rs 54,999 including Bank Discounts, Coupons and Exchange offer. OnePlus Nord CE and OnePlus Nord 2 will be available for Rs 23,499 and Rs 27,999 including discounts with Amazon Coupons. OnePlus TVs will be available starting Rs 17,999.
- iQOO Smartphones: Customers can avail the iQOO Z5 for Rs 21,990 and the iQOO 7 for Rs 27,990 including discounts with Amazon coupons worth Rs 2,000.
- Tecno Smartphones: Get the newly launched Tecno Spark 8T and Tecno Spark 8 Pro for Rs 8,550 and Rs 9,540 including 10% Instant Discount with Citi bank cards.
- OPPO and Realme Smartphones: Additional 10% off on OPPO F19 Pro+ and Vivo 21
- Smart TV Offers: Get 40% off on Amazon Basics 50-inch 4K TV starting at Rs 32,999. Get 30% off on Premium Sony 50-inch 4K UHD Google TV will be available for as low as Rs 77,990. Up to 48% off on iFFALCON 43 inches 4K UHD TV.