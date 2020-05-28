Amazon Alexa on Fire TV now supports voice controls for Netflix, JioCinema and more

The company has revealed that users can use Alexa voice discovery and controls for different apps present on Fire TV Stick and Fire Smart TVs in India.

Advertisement

Amazon has revealed that its personal assistant Amazon Alexa now supports control playback and more for a range of applications on Fire TV. The company has revealed that users can use Alexa voice discovery and controls for different apps present on Fire TV Stick and Fire Smart TVs in India.

The list includes Netflix, Hotstar, Zee5, Voot, JioCinema, Apple TV+, Sun NXT, MX Player TV, Eros, TVF Play and Viu. With this, users can search for movies and more by just using their Alexa voice remote or pairing Fire TV with Echo devices. In addition, users can now ask Alexa to control playback on YouTube, Netflix and Jio Cinema as well along with Prime Video.

For example, if you ask Alexa to find comedies or action movies, Alexa will find the content from the above-mentioned apps and show search results based on the genre. Users can also use Alexa to play content and control playback within select apps by saying “Alexa, play Sacred Games on Netflix” or “Alexa, play movie trailers on YouTube” or, “Alexa, forward thirty minutes” or “Alexa, rewind twenty seconds”

Advertisement

Here are some voice commands for users to try on their Fire TV Stick or Fire TV Edition TVs by just asking:

“Alexa, play cricket highlights on YouTube.”

“Alexa, play Stranger things on Netflix.”

“Alexa, play Love Aaj Kal on JioCinema.”

“Alexa, play Jack Ryan.”

“Alexa, pause.”

“Alexa, fast-forward 5 minutes.”

“Alexa, rewind 5 minutes.”

“Alexa, play.”

“Alexa, next episode.”

“Alexa, last episode.”

“Alexa, start over.”

“Alexa, restart.”