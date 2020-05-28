Advertisement

Amazon Alexa on Fire TV now supports voice controls for Netflix, JioCinema and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 28, 2020 2:23 pm

Latest News

The company has revealed that users can use Alexa voice discovery and controls for different apps present on Fire TV Stick and Fire Smart TVs in India.
Advertisement

Amazon has revealed that its personal assistant Amazon Alexa now supports control playback and more for a range of applications on Fire TV. The company has revealed that users can use Alexa voice discovery and controls for different apps present on Fire TV Stick and Fire Smart TVs in India. 

 

The list includes Netflix, Hotstar, Zee5, Voot, JioCinema, Apple TV+, Sun NXT, MX Player TV, Eros, TVF Play and Viu. With this, users can search for movies and more by just using their Alexa voice remote or pairing Fire TV with Echo devices. In addition, users can now ask Alexa to control playback on YouTube, Netflix and Jio Cinema as well along with Prime Video. 

 

For example, if you ask Alexa to find comedies or action movies, Alexa will find the content from the above-mentioned apps and show search results based on the genre. Users can also use Alexa to play content and control playback within select apps by saying “Alexa, play Sacred Games on Netflix” or “Alexa, play movie trailers on YouTube” or, “Alexa, forward thirty minutes” or “Alexa, rewind twenty seconds” 

 

Advertisement

Here are some voice commands for users to try on their Fire TV Stick or Fire TV Edition TVs by just asking:

 

  • “Alexa, play cricket highlights on YouTube.”

  • “Alexa, play Stranger things on Netflix.”

  • “Alexa, play Love Aaj Kal on JioCinema.”

  • “Alexa, play Jack Ryan.”

  •  “Alexa, pause.”

  •  “Alexa, fast-forward 5 minutes.”

  •  “Alexa, rewind 5 minutes.”

  • “Alexa, play.”

  •  “Alexa, next episode.”

  • “Alexa, last episode.”

  • “Alexa, start over.”

  • “Alexa, restart.”

 

Amazon Alexa now allows you to pay utility bills via Amazon Pay

Amazon Alexa, Google Home smart speakers can be turned into 'smart spies'

Amazon Alexa now supports long-term speaking style

Latest News from Amazon

You might like this

Tags: Amazon Alexa Alexa voice discovery Amazon Fire TV Stick Amazon Fire Smart TVs Netflix JioCinema Amazon Prime Video YouTube Amazon India

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Google testing voice-enabled payment feature via Assistant

Facebook wants you to ‘CatchUp’ with its experimental app for audio calls

Indian government opens source code for Aarogya Setu contact tracing app

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air
New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles

New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles
My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies