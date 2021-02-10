Amazon Alexa celebrates 3rd anniversary in India, offering 3 free Audible audiobooks

Audible is a service where users can access audio versions of books for a subscription fee.

Amazon India has announced the third anniversary of Alexa in India. To celebrate this occasion, Amazon has announced 3 free Audible audiobooks for Alexa users in the country.



Amazon Audible is offering three audiobooks free of cost for a limited period. From 10th Feb to 28th Feb, 2021, three books from Audible will be available for free for Alexa users in India.



Audible is a service where users can access audio versions of books for a subscription fee. The three books are: ‘How to Win Friends & Influence People’ by Dale Carnegie (Narrated by Shernaz Patel), ‘Great Stories for Children’ by Ruskin Bond (Narrated by Adnan Kapadia) and ‘Cracking the Code’ by Ayushmann Khurrana (Narrated by Manish Dongardive).



To access these audiobooks on Amazon Echo or any Alexa-powered devices, users will need to say, “Alexa, what’s free from Audible?”. Alexa will then tell you the name of the three audiobooks, from which the user can choose. Alternatively, customers can also say the title of the audiobook to start listening.



Commenting on the third anniversary, Puneesh Kumar, Country Leader for Alexa, Amazon India said: "During the last three years we have seen Alexa and Echo devices become the center of entertainment for customers across ages. Requests for music, stories, shayari are on an all-time high. Listening to audio stories from Audible is a delightful experience. We are excited that users will now have access to more of Audible’s bestselling audiobooks for free during the Alexa anniversary month and hope all our customers enjoy these."

Amazon recently introduced Alexa Custom Assistant for Automakers in India. The Alexa Custom Assistant is now available anywhere Alexa is supported: U.S., Canada, U.K., Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Brazil, with additional countries to follow.



The Alexa Custom Assistant is built directly on Alexa technology, providing companies access to world class, always-improving voice AI technology, customized with unique wake word, voice, skills, and capabilities.

