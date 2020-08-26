Amazfit Zepp E smartwatch launched with 1.65-inch AMOLED display, up to 7 days battery life

Amazfit Zepp E smartwatch comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and is compatible with Android 5.0 and above or iOS 10.0 and above.

Wearable brand Huami has announced Zepp E smartwatch. The Amazfit Zepp E smartwatch is priced starting at $249 (Rs 18,500 approx.) and it comes in square and circular dial variants.



The Amazfit Zepp E square variant comes with 1.65-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 348 x 442 pixels, 314ppi pixel density while the Amazfit Zepp E circular variant comes with a 1.28-inch AMOLED display with 416 x 416 pixels resolution and 326ppi pixel density. The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and is compatible with Android 5.0 and above or iOS 10.0 and above.





When connected to the smartphone, it supports notifications push from SMS messages, emails, calendar and all contents will be displayed on the display. Amazfit Zepp E provides 11 sports modes that support outdoor running, walking, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, climbing, indoor fitness, treadmill, among others.





The Amazfit Zepp E offers a 188mAh battery with up to 7 days of usage. It takes 2 hours to charge the smartwatch completely. It is 5ATM water-resistant as well which means it can withstand water up to 50 meters.

Amazfit Zepp E also features SpO2 sensor which can measure oxygen levels or oxygen saturation in your blood, a built-in heart rate sensor, and Personal Activity Intelligence {PAI) health assessment.





Earlier, Amazfit Bip S Lite was launched in India for Rs 3799. The Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch comes with a 1.28-inch Always-on display with a screen resolution of 176 x 176 pixels. The wearable features eight sports modes, 5 ATM water resistance, excellent battery life of 30 days, Bluetooth music control, weather forecast, and Heart Rate sensor, etc.



It packs 200mAh battery with up to 30 days battery life with basic use, 15 days battery life with typical use, 80 days in watch-only mode and 22 hours with continuous GPS use. Bip S Lite comes with 150 watch faces with 2 custom widgets (will have 40+ available at launch time, more than 150 watches to be uploaded by OTA).