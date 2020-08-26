Advertisement

Amazfit Zepp E smartwatch launched with 1.65-inch AMOLED display, up to 7 days battery life

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 26, 2020 11:09 am

Latest News

Amazfit Zepp E smartwatch comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and is compatible with Android 5.0 and above or iOS 10.0 and above.
Advertisement

Wearable brand Huami has announced Zepp E smartwatch. The Amazfit Zepp E smartwatch is priced starting at $249 (Rs 18,500 approx.) and it comes in square and circular dial variants.

The Amazfit Zepp E square variant comes with 1.65-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 348 x 442 pixels, 314ppi pixel density while the Amazfit Zepp E circular variant comes with a 1.28-inch AMOLED display with 416 x 416 pixels resolution and 326ppi pixel density. The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and is compatible with Android 5.0 and above or iOS 10.0 and above.


When connected to the smartphone, it supports notifications push from SMS messages, emails, calendar and all contents will be displayed on the display. Amazfit Zepp E provides 11 sports modes that support outdoor running, walking, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, climbing, indoor fitness, treadmill, among others.


The Amazfit Zepp E offers a 188mAh battery with up to 7 days of usage. It takes 2 hours to charge the smartwatch completely. It is 5ATM water-resistant as well which means it can withstand water up to 50 meters.

 

Amazfit Zepp E also features SpO2 sensor which can measure oxygen levels or oxygen saturation in your blood, a built-in heart rate sensor, and Personal Activity Intelligence {PAI) health assessment.

Advertisement

Earlier, Amazfit Bip S Lite was launched in India for Rs 3799. The Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch comes with a 1.28-inch Always-on display with a screen resolution of 176 x 176 pixels. The wearable features eight sports modes, 5 ATM water resistance, excellent battery life of 30 days, Bluetooth music control, weather forecast, and Heart Rate sensor, etc.

It packs 200mAh battery with up to 30 days battery life with basic use, 15 days battery life with typical use, 80 days in watch-only mode and 22 hours with continuous GPS use. Bip S Lite comes with 150 watch faces with 2 custom widgets (will have 40+ available at launch time, more than 150 watches to be uploaded by OTA).

Amazfit Stratos 3 with 1.34-inch colour touch display, 80 sports modes launched in India for Rs 13,999

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch with 30 days battery life to launch in India on July 29

Amazfit Bip S Lite launching in India on July 29 for Rs 3799

Amazfit Bip S Lite launched in India for Rs 3799

Latest News from Amazfit

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 and Inspire 2 fitness wearables announced

Ubon SP-43 Light Up wireless speaker launched for Rs 1,999

Boult Audio launches Curve Pro earphones for Rs 1499

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Nokia 5.3 First Impression

Nokia 5.3 First Impression
Micromax design lab, Tecno phone malware, Nokia C3, Samsung Galaxy M51

Micromax design lab, Tecno phone malware, Nokia C3, Samsung Galaxy M51
We aim to provide bus commuters a digital ticketing experince: CityCash

We aim to provide bus commuters a digital ticketing experince: CityCash
Nokia C3, Xiaomi Horizon edition, Oppo A53 price, Realme 7 series, Moto G9

Nokia C3, Xiaomi Horizon edition, Oppo A53 price, Realme 7 series, Moto G9
Nokia: Is it able to connect with young consumers?

Nokia: Is it able to connect with young consumers?
Nokia C3 coming soon, Boat 131 TWS launched, Samsung Galaxy M51

Nokia C3 coming soon, Boat 131 TWS launched, Samsung Galaxy M51

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies