Amazfit Bip S Lite launched in India for Rs 3799

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 28, 2020 4:51 pm

The Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch comes with a 1.28-inch Always-on display with a screen resolution of 176 x 176 pixels along with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.
Amazfit has today officially launched Amazfit Bip S Lite in India. Starting 29th July, customers can purchase Amazfit Bip S Lite for a limited time period during Flash sales on Flipkart and official Amazfit India Store at Rs 3,799.

The first flash sale starts tomorrow on Flipkart and the official Amazfit India Store from 12 pm onwards for a limited time period. The second flash sale will take place on 3rd Aug on Flipkart and the official Amazfit India store from 12pm onwards for a limited time period. The product is set to be available for the open sale in India on Flipkart and in.amazfit.com, starting 5th August, 8pm onwards.  

Amazfit Bip S Lite features and specifications

The Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch comes with a 1.28-inch Always-on display with a screen resolution of 176 x 176 pixels along with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The display is always on and easily readable outdoors, even under bright sunlight. It has true bright colours with 64 Gamut.

The wearable features eight sports modes, 5 ATM water resistance, excellent battery life of 30 days, Bluetooth music control, weather forecast, and Heart Rate sensor, etc. Bip S Lite comes with 150 watch faces with 2 custom widgets (will have 40+ available at launch time, more than 150 watches to be uploaded by OTA).

It packs 200mAh battery with up to 30 days battery life with basic use, 15 days battery life with typical use, 80 days in watch-only mode and 22 hours with continuous GPS use.

The Amazfit Bip S Lite is equipped with daily tracking activities along with eight sports modes: Treadmill, Outdoor running, Walking, Indoor cycling, Outdoor cycling, Yoga, Elliptical trainer, Freestyle. Huami self-developed optical sensor provides high-precision continuous heart rate tracking, heart rate warning, and heart rate interval values.

Bip S Lite integrates Huami-PAI, a revolutionary indicator of personal activity that gives you details about your heart health and overall fitness, helping you reach or maintain your personal best. It support devices with Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above. The weight is approx. 30g (with strap) and 18g (without strap).

