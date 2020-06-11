Amazfit Stratos 3 sports smartwatch to launch in India soon

Amazfit Stratos 3 is equipped with FIRSTBEAT professional-level sports analysis algorithm.

Huami Corporation has today announced that they will be launching Amazfit Stratos 3 sports smartwatch in India after June 20. It will be available on Flipkart, Amazon.in and in.amazfit.com.



This smartwatch features 1.34 inch (320×320 pixels) full round transflective display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, anti-fingerprint coating. It is powered with a dual-chip & dual operating system for both professional sports and daily life. The integrated Sony GNSS chips support four different global positioning systems: GPS, GLONASS, BEIDOU and GALILEO.



Amazfit Stratos 3 is equipped with FIRSTBEAT professional-level sports analysis algorithm and will be ideal for athletes, sport and fitness enthusiasts. It has 80 different sports modes along with heart rate monitoring sensor.



The device packs a 300mAh battery and offers a battery life of 14 days. There is 50-meter water resistance rating meaning the Stratos 3 can be worn during swimming as well as running, walking, cycling and other activities. The watch can be connected to iOS or Android devices through its Bluetooth 5.0 LE connectivity.

Recently, Amazfit Bip S smartwatch launched in India for Rs 4,999. The smartwatch comes with a 1.28-inch Always-On colour transflective display. The watch weighs just 30 grams and it comes with 5ATM water resistance, meaning that it can be submerged up to 50 metres. The smartwatch is loaded with a built-in GPS and it comes with up to 40 days of battery backup. It is equipped with 10 sports modes - Treadmill, Outdoor running, Walking, Indoor cycling, Outdoor cycling, swimming, among others.

