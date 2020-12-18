Amazfit GTS 2 smartwatch launching in India on December 21 for Rs 12,999

The Amazfit GTS 2 features a 1.65-inch AMOLED display with 341ppi pixel HD resolution plus optical Diamond-like Carbon (oDLC) coating makes it scratch-resistant.

Amazfit has today announced that Amazfit GTS 2 will officially launch in India on December 21. The smartwatch will be available from 21 December on Amazon and Amazfit’s website for Rs 12,999. It comes only in Midnight Black colour.

Amazfit will also be launching the GTS 2 mini in India later this month.

Amazfit GTS 2 Specifications

The Amazfit GTS 2 features a 1.65-inch AMOLED display with 341ppi pixel HD resolution plus optical Diamond-like Carbon (oDLC) coating makes it scratch-resistant. The smartwatch supports over 50 watch faces, and it also has an always-on display.

The watch also comes with 5ATM (50m) water resistance, ideal for swimming and light snorkelling. This watch supports Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above.

The GTS 2 comes with BioTracker 2 PPG optical sensor, which tracks your heart rate 24/7 and monitors your resting heart rate, heart rate zones and provides you with abnormal heart rate warnings. It also features the innovative PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence) Health Assessment System that turns your heart rate data, tracked activities and other health data into a simplified PAI score

Amazfit GTS 2 include over 90 built-in sports modes and it comes with 3GB of storage space for local music files. It also has a built-in speaker and microphone for phone calls. With a built-in microphone and speaker, this smartwatch lets you take phone calls with Bluetooth connectivity. In terms of sensors, the watch features Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Air Pressure Sensor, Ambient Light sensor.



The smartwatch is backed up by a 246mAh battery which can last to up to 7 days battery life, up to 20 days battery life in long battery life mode. For connectivity, the Amazfit device features Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS and GLONASS.