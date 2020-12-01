Amazfit GTS 2 mini, Amazfit Pop Pro smartwatches announced

The Amazfit GTS 2 mini offers a 1.55-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 354 x 306 pixels and 301ppi pixel density.

Huami has announced Amazfit GTS 2 mini and Amazfit Pop Pro smartwatches in China. The Amazfit GTS 2 mini is priced at 699 yuan (Rs 7,850 approx.) and comes in Deep Pine Green, Rose Pink and Obsidian Black colours.



The Amazfit Pop Pro is priced at 399 yuan (Rs 4,480 approx.). It comes in Black, Green and Pink colour options.





Amazfit GTS 2 mini Specifications



The Amazfit GTS 2 mini offers a 1.55-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 354 x 306 pixels and 301ppi pixel density. It also has support for Android and iOS devices.



The Amazfit GTS 2 mini comes with a more than 70 Sport Mode tracking alongside in-depth sleep and activity tracking. The smartwatch features a BioTracker, 2PPG (support blood oxygen) biological data sensor. It also packs a bunch of sensors that include Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Ambient Light sensor.



The smartwatch is backed up by a 220mAh battery which can last to up to 14 days of battery life with typical use and up to 21 days of battery life in long battery life mode. For connectivity, the Amazfit device features Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS and GLONASS. The watch also comes with 5ATM (50m) water resistance.





Amazfit Pop Pro Specifications



The Amazfit Pop Pro comes with 1.43-inch TFT display with a resolution of 320 x 302 pixels, 305ppi pixel density. The watch features a 2.5D glass with an anti-fingerprint coating and a polycarbonate body with a silicon rubber strap.



The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth 5.0 for connecting to the Zepp app. It is compatible with Android 5.0 and above or iOS 10.0 and above. It also offer NFC support and comes with inbuilt GPS.



The smartwatch can perform other functions such as showing notifications for incoming calls and messages, setting alarms, controlling music, clicking photos among others. Amazfit Pop Pro provides 60 sports modes that support stretching, Roller skating, Belly dance, Sailing, Table Tennis, Badminton, Yoga, Jumping Rope, Martial Arts, Zumba, Treadmill, among others.



The Amazfit Pop offers a 225mAh battery with 9 days of usage on a single charge. It is 5ATM water-resistant as well which means it can withstand water up to 50 meters. The wearable also comes with sleep monitoring, stress monitoring, breathing training and Personal Activity Intelligence {PAI) health assessment.

