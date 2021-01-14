Amazfit GTR 2e, GTS 2e smartwatches to launch in India on Jan 19

The Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e feature a 2.5D Bezel-less design.

Advertisement

Amazfit has today announced that it is bringing two new models from their GT2 Series, the GTR 2e and GTS 2e to India on January 19. The sale of both smartwatches will go live on Amazfit's official website (in.amazfit.com), while GTR 2e will be available on Amazon and GTS 2e will make its debut on Flipkart.

Amazfit GTS 2e and Amazfit GTR 2e smartwatches are available for CNY 799 ( Rs 9,070 approx) in China and $139.99 (Rs 10,298 approx.) in the US.

Advertisement

The Amazfit GTS 2e comes in Obsidian Black, Roland Purple, and Dark Night Green colours. The Amazfit GTR 2e comes in Obsidian Black, Dolphin Grey, and Ice Lake Green colour options.

The Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e feature a 2.5D Bezel-less design. The GTS 2e features a rotatable, 1.65-inch HD AMOLED display with a resolution of 348 x 442 pixels and 341ppi pixel density. The Amazfit GTR 2e features rotatable 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels

Both the smartwatch come with sleep and activity tracking. There is also blood oxygen monitoring feature and BioTracker PPG heart rate sensor for 24-hour heart rate monitoring.

They have 4GB of internal storage, built-in GPS, the ability to store music, and support for receiving calls. Both come with 5ATM certification, which means they are waterproof up to a depth of 50 meters.

The Amazfit GTS 2e packs 246mAh battery and offers up to 14 days of backup on a single charge and up to 24 days of battery life in basic watch mode. The Amazfit GTR 2e offers 471mAh battery with up to 24 days of battery life on a single charge and up to 45 days of battery life in basic watch mode.