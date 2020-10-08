Amazfit Bip U launching in India on October 16, to feature 9-Day battery life, 60+ sports modes

Amazfit Bip U packs a 325mAh battery that takes 2 hours to fully charge.

Amazfit will be launching its new smartwatch in India on October 16. Dubbed as Amazfit Bip U, the smartwatch will be sold on Amazon.in as well as Amazfit India website.



The Amazon page for Amazfit Bip U has already revealed the specifications for the smartwatch. The listing shows a ‘Notify Me' option for interested customers.





Amazfit Bip U specifications





Amazfit Bip U features a 1.43-inch TFT display with a resolution of 320×320 pixels and 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 protection with anti-fingerprint coating. The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and is compatible with Android 5.0 and above or iOS 10.0 and above.



The smartwatch comes with 50 watch faces to suit your mood and outfit, or you can upload your own photos for a more personalized watch face. The wearable offers 60+ sports modes and features 24-hour heart rate monitoring, stress monitoring, sleep quality monitoring, blood oxygen level sensor, menstrual cycle tracker. It comes with 5ATM water resistance, meaning that it can be submerged up to 50 metres.



Amazfit Bip U packs a 325mAh battery that takes 2 hours to fully charge. It claims to last up to nine days on a single charge.



The smartwatch comes with BioTracker 2 PPG Biological optical sensor and 6-axis acceleration sensor. It has features like Smart Notifications for call/text, calendar, email, and other smartphone apps. It runs on RTOS operating system and uses the Zepp app (formerly known as Amazfit App) to interact with the connected device.



Amazfit Bip U also integrates Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) health assessment, a revolutionary indicator of personal activity that gives you details about your heart health and overall fitness. The measures 40.9 x 35.3 x 11.4mm and it weighs 31 grams.



