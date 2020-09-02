Amazfit Band 5 with Alexa built-in spotted on Amazon

The major highlight of the fitness band is that it comes with built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

Huami is gearing up to launch a new fitness band. The company will soon launch the Amazfit Band 5 fitness band. Now, ahead of the official launch, key details about the upcoming fitness band have surfaced online.

The fitness band has been spotted on Amazon revealing key details. The listing reveals that the fitness watch will be available in Black and Orange colour options. The design seems to be similar to the Mi Band 5. The listing further reveals that the fitness band will be launched on September 30.

The major highlight of the fitness band is that it comes with built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant. With this, one can ask questions, get translations, set alarms, and timers, create shopping lists, check the weather, control your smart home devices and more. The Amazfit Band 5 is loaded with a blood oxygen saturation monitor and it can easily measure blood oxygen saturation and understand the user's physical state with OxygenBeats. The fitness band features HD colour AMOLED display and it comes with 45+ watch faces.

It will also come with 24/7 optical heart-rate, sleep and activity tracker. The Amazfit Band 5 precise optical heart rate monitoring allows to accurately track real-time steps taken, all-day heart rate monitoring, distance travelled, calories burned, and quality of sleep and sleeping patterns. The fitness band comes with 5ATM water resistance and it also features swim tracking.

The band features 11 sports mode and it also comes with stress monitoring, Pai health assessment system, stress monitoring and breathing exercise. Like other fitness, one can also get notifications and reminders. Furthermore, one can control phone music and click photos directly from the fitness band.

The fitness band will come with 15 days of battery life and the company claims that a single change is enough to power the device for 2 whole weeks. The fitness band also comes with a female period tracking system. The Band 5 records and predicts the female menstrual cycle and sends smart notifications reminders.