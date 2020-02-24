Alleged Vivo Z6 gets certified with 6.57-inch FHD+ display, 8GB of RAM

Vivo Z6 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor.

Vivo will be launching its Z-series smartphone known as Vivo Z6 5G on February 29. Now ahead of launch, the V1963A has now been spotted on TENAA certification website. The phone in question is said to be the alleged Vivo Z6 smartphone.



As per the TENAA certification, the Vivo phone features a 6.57-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2080 pixels. The phone is powered by a 2.4GHz octa-core processor which seems to be the Snapdragon 765G. The listing mentions that the Vivo V1963A will be available in 6GB and 8GB RAM options with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB internal storage.



The phone will run Android 10 operating system. For the camera, the Vivo V1963A will have a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel +2-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies, the phone will have a 16-megapixel front camera. The phone will have a minimum rated battery of 4,880mAh capacity. Its typical capacity seems to be 5,000mAh.



It measures 163.99 x 75.71 x 9.16mm and it weighs 201 grams. It will have dual SIM support with 5G and Dual 4G VoLTE. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Hotspot, Bluetooth V5.0, GPS and USB Type-C. The handset will be available in Light Blue, Black and Purple colours.

As per earlier teasers, Vivo Z6 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. The phone will be able to support both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes. It will pack a 5,000 mAh battery which supports up to 44W fast-charging. The phone will be charged from 0 to 30% within 14 minutes, from 0 to 70% in 35 minutes and 0 to 100% in 65 minutes.

