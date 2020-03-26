  • 17:04 Mar 26, 2020

Airtel e-book platform Juggernaut Books offers thousands of titles for free

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 26, 2020 3:58 pm

The platform as earlier known as Airtel Books and it is available for free for all its customers.
Bharti Airtel has announced that it is offering free access to thousands of titles on its e-books platform,  Juggernaut Books. The platform as earlier known as Airtel Books and it is available for free for all its customers.

 

Customers can simply download the application from Google Play Store and Apple App Store on their smartphone start reading thousands of top books and novels on Juggernaut Books. The app offers a wide range of genres including love and romance, business, history and politics, fitness, diet, spirituality and classics.

 

Some popular e-books include The CEO Factory by SudhirSitapati, Bottle of Lies by Katherine Eban, Early Indians by Tony Joseph, Mind Without Fear by Rajat Gupta, Pyjamas are Forgiving by Twinkle Khanna, 12 Week Fitness Project by RujutaDiwekar, Kohinoor by William Dalrymple, Century is not Enough by Sourav Ganguly, Good Economics by Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo and more. 

 

Says Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel, “In these unprecedented times, Airtel and Juggernaut are trying to make sure that people have more options to stay engaged as they observe social distancing. And what’s better than getting back to reading. At Airtel, we will continue to innovate and bring exciting digital content to customers across our platforms.”  

 

Adds Chiki Sarkar, Co-Founder, Juggernaut Books said: “We set up juggernaut to find a new kind of reading and a new kind of reader for a changing India. That’s why we felt very strongly about doing something original and imaginative with the coronavirus and the country going in lockdown and people spending more time on their screens.”

 

