Advertisement

Acer introduces Intel-powered Aspire 5 in Magic Purple colour

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 06, 2020 5:04 pm

Latest News

The Acer Aspire 5 purple colour changes hues when seen from different angles.
Advertisement

Acer has today announced the extension of its Aspire line-up with 10th Gen Intel Core processor-powered offerings in India, with the launch of the Acer Aspire 5 in Magic Purple colour. Its purple colour changes hues when seen from different angles. The product will be available at Acer E-store starting from Rs 37,999.

The Acer Aspire 5 features narrow-bezel design with Full-HD 14 inch 1920 x 1080 screen using advanced technologies like Acer’s Color Intelligence and eye care feature Acer BlueLightShield which keep eyes free from strain for long hours of usage.

The Acer Aspire 5 is powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processors. It comes with Intel Optane memory H10 with solid state storage combining the Intel Optane technology and high-density Intel QLC 3D NAND in a single M.2 2280 form factor. It is backed by 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage with up to 2TB Hard Disk.

Users can also maintain a strong, consistent Wi-Fi signal with 2x2 Wi-Fi 6 (aka 802.11ax) and MU-MIMO technology. The strategic slot antenna placement helps maximize the portability and wireless performance of the device.

On the connectivity front, it is loaded with HDMI, 2x USB 3.1, HDMI, and more. It also supports power-off charging via one of the USB ports. It packs in 11 hours of battery back-up, allowing users to carry it around with them all day without an adapter.

Speaking on this occasion, Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said, “It brings us great joy to introduce a high-class product at an amazing price for users looking for an effortless experience with their device that offers great visuals, design aesthetic, battery life and state-of-the-art storage. The Aspire 5 Magic Purple edition is a one-of-a-kind laptop that has a unique colour that turns to a different hue along with every turn. With laptops becoming the corner store in the new normal and people spending long hours dealing with demanding task, the new Aspire 5 makes the perfect partner with its distinct looks, breakthrough technologies and eye-care features. At Acer, we are committed to breaking barriers with technology and this continues across price points and categories.”

Rahul Malhotra, Director – Retail, Intel India said, “Our 10th Gen Intel Core mobile processors provide customers with the industry-leading range of products that deliver the best balance of performance, features, power and design for their specific needs. Delivering innovation in storage through Intel platforms, the Intel® Optane™ Memory H10 offers a personalized computing experience with a new level of performance and large storage capacity options. The Acer Aspire 5 combines these innovations to offer increased productivity and performance for a modern laptop experience.”

Acer launches Swift 3 laptop In India at Rs 64,999

Acer refreshes Predator Helios, Triton and Nitro 7 series gaming laptops

Acer One 14 laptop with Intel Pentium Gold processor launched for Rs 22,999

Acer Vitron N series PCs launched in India starting at Rs 9,999

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop launched in India, price starts at Rs 72,999

Acer Swift 3 notebook launched in India, price starts at Rs 59,999

Latest News from Acer

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen 9 chipset launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ launched with dual rear Cameras, S Pen support

Apple introduces 27-inch iMac with 5K display in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Nokia 5.3 launching in Aug, 2500 youtube channel blocked, Samsung Note 20 India price

Nokia 5.3 launching in Aug, 2500 youtube channel blocked, Samsung Note 20 India price
15 Chinese apps banned, Mi Stick, Google Speaker, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Realme, Xiaomi

15 Chinese apps banned, Mi Stick, Google Speaker, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Realme, Xiaomi
Tech News Roundup: Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, Realme V5, Lava Z66, Whatsapp, Samsung offer, Oneplus Nord, Google Pixel 4a

Tech News Roundup: Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, Realme V5, Lava Z66, Whatsapp, Samsung offer, Oneplus Nord, Google Pixel 4a
Buying Guide: Laptop and TWS

Buying Guide: Laptop and TWS
Colour TV import banned in India, Jio wants 2G free India, Lava z66 delayed?, Nokia TV, Xiaomi tempered glass

Colour TV import banned in India, Jio wants 2G free India, Lava z66 delayed?, Nokia TV, Xiaomi tempered glass
Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies