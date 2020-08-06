Acer introduces Intel-powered Aspire 5 in Magic Purple colour

The Acer Aspire 5 purple colour changes hues when seen from different angles.

Acer has today announced the extension of its Aspire line-up with 10th Gen Intel Core processor-powered offerings in India, with the launch of the Acer Aspire 5 in Magic Purple colour. Its purple colour changes hues when seen from different angles. The product will be available at Acer E-store starting from Rs 37,999.



The Acer Aspire 5 features narrow-bezel design with Full-HD 14 inch 1920 x 1080 screen using advanced technologies like Acer’s Color Intelligence and eye care feature Acer BlueLightShield which keep eyes free from strain for long hours of usage.



The Acer Aspire 5 is powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processors. It comes with Intel Optane memory H10 with solid state storage combining the Intel Optane technology and high-density Intel QLC 3D NAND in a single M.2 2280 form factor. It is backed by 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage with up to 2TB Hard Disk.



Users can also maintain a strong, consistent Wi-Fi signal with 2x2 Wi-Fi 6 (aka 802.11ax) and MU-MIMO technology. The strategic slot antenna placement helps maximize the portability and wireless performance of the device.



On the connectivity front, it is loaded with HDMI, 2x USB 3.1, HDMI, and more. It also supports power-off charging via one of the USB ports. It packs in 11 hours of battery back-up, allowing users to carry it around with them all day without an adapter.



Speaking on this occasion, Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said, “It brings us great joy to introduce a high-class product at an amazing price for users looking for an effortless experience with their device that offers great visuals, design aesthetic, battery life and state-of-the-art storage. The Aspire 5 Magic Purple edition is a one-of-a-kind laptop that has a unique colour that turns to a different hue along with every turn. With laptops becoming the corner store in the new normal and people spending long hours dealing with demanding task, the new Aspire 5 makes the perfect partner with its distinct looks, breakthrough technologies and eye-care features. At Acer, we are committed to breaking barriers with technology and this continues across price points and categories.”



Rahul Malhotra, Director – Retail, Intel India said, “Our 10th Gen Intel Core mobile processors provide customers with the industry-leading range of products that deliver the best balance of performance, features, power and design for their specific needs. Delivering innovation in storage through Intel platforms, the Intel® Optane™ Memory H10 offers a personalized computing experience with a new level of performance and large storage capacity options. The Acer Aspire 5 combines these innovations to offer increased productivity and performance for a modern laptop experience.”



