HomeNewsAcer 55″ & 65″ W Series 4K QLED smart TVs launched in India

Acer 55″ & 65″ W Series 4K QLED smart TVs launched in India

Acer has launched new W series Smart TVs in India with QLED panels, Dual-band Wi-Fi, HDMI 2.1 support and more.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Acer W series Smart TVs

Highlights

  • Acer W series QLED Smart TVs have launched in India
  • Acer W series TVs have Dolby Audio, Vision support
  • Acer W series TVs run on Android TV 11 OS

Acer has debuted two new smart TVs under its W series in India, including a 55-inch and a 65-inch model. The new flagship QLED models from Acer come with features such as Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, 4k resolution panels, far-field mics, local dimming and more. Read on to know the detailed specifications and prices of the new W series QLED Smart TVs.

Acer W series 4K QLED Smart TVs: Price

The Acer W Series has a 55-inch model which is priced at Rs 69,999 while the 65-inch model comes in at Rs 89,999. Both models are now available for purchase on various e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon.in. The TVs come with 3 years of warranty.

Acer W series 4K QLED Smart TVs: Specifications

The W series Smart TVs feature a frameless design with an edge-to-edge display that gives it a modern, immersive look. It comes with a full-motion slim wall mount for a wall hugging design if wall mounted. As for the QLED panel, it ensures accurate and vibrant colours, thanks to Dolby Vision support, 95% DCI-P3 colour production, and local dimming.

Read More: Asus launches ROG Strix Scar 16 and ROG Strix Scar 18 Gaming Laptops in India, updates older models

The display also has a Super Anti-Glare technology which ensures that it remains visible even in bright environments, and waive off reflections. It also has MEMC support for a smoother visual experience. Then, it is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor paired with 2GB RAM, and 16GB storage.

It also offers a range of smart features and functionalities, including Certified Android TV 11 OS, Google Apps, Far Field Mic, a Motion Sensor, and a Voice-controlled Smart Remote. You also get 30W Aural sound and Dolby Atmos support alongside three HDMI 2.1 ports. Other connectivity options include 2 x USB ports, Dual Band Wifi , eARC – HDMI 1 port, ALLM, Bluetooth 5.0, SPDIF, Ethernet and Headphone out.

Also See:

Blaupunkt, Kodak launch new 4K QLED TVs in India

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.