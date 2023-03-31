Acer 55″ & 65″ W Series 4K QLED smart TVs launched in India

Acer has debuted two new smart TVs under its W series in India, including a 55-inch and a 65-inch model. The new flagship QLED models from Acer come with features such as Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, 4k resolution panels, far-field mics, local dimming and more. Read on to know the detailed specifications and prices of the new W series QLED Smart TVs.

Acer W series 4K QLED Smart TVs: Price

The Acer W Series has a 55-inch model which is priced at Rs 69,999 while the 65-inch model comes in at Rs 89,999. Both models are now available for purchase on various e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon.in. The TVs come with 3 years of warranty.

Acer W series 4K QLED Smart TVs: Specifications

The W series Smart TVs feature a frameless design with an edge-to-edge display that gives it a modern, immersive look. It comes with a full-motion slim wall mount for a wall hugging design if wall mounted. As for the QLED panel, it ensures accurate and vibrant colours, thanks to Dolby Vision support, 95% DCI-P3 colour production, and local dimming.

The display also has a Super Anti-Glare technology which ensures that it remains visible even in bright environments, and waive off reflections. It also has MEMC support for a smoother visual experience. Then, it is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor paired with 2GB RAM, and 16GB storage.

It also offers a range of smart features and functionalities, including Certified Android TV 11 OS, Google Apps, Far Field Mic, a Motion Sensor, and a Voice-controlled Smart Remote. You also get 30W Aural sound and Dolby Atmos support alongside three HDMI 2.1 ports. Other connectivity options include 2 x USB ports, Dual Band Wifi , eARC – HDMI 1 port, ALLM, Bluetooth 5.0, SPDIF, Ethernet and Headphone out.