A new Redmi phone in works with Snapdragon 870 and 120Hz display

Xiaomi is prepping to launch a new Redmi phone soon. Some key details of the upcoming Redmi smartphone have leaked online.

According to a new leak from tipster Digital Chat Station, the upcoming Redmi phone comes with the model number SM8250. It is tipped to be launched very soon and will be a Snapdragon 870-powered device.

Further, the tipster has revealed that the phone will sport a 6.7-inch full HD+ OLED display. It will come with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support. In addition, it will be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera on the rear. Other camera sensors are not revealed in the leak.

The company launched Redmi K40 with a Snapdragon 870 SoC earlier this year. As of now, the name of the phone is not known. It could likely be a new variant in the K40 series. Or it could be altogether a new phone in the upcoming K50 series.

Meanwhile, Redmi recently launched the Redmi 10 Prime in India. The phone is priced at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version. The 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version will cost you Rs 14,499. It comes in Astral White, Bifrost White, and Phantom Black colours.

Specs

Redmi 10 Prime comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. In addition, the display further comes with a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor and Mali G52 GPU. The processor will be coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There is also be a microSD card slot for more storage in the phone.

The phone packs a quad rear camera system with an LED flash. There is a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash. Then there is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and two 2-megapixel sensors – a depth and a macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Further, on the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture housed in the punch-hole cutout in the display.

The device comes with a 6000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. There is also 9W reverse wired charging. It runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 OS.