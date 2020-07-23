A new Nokia smartphone got certified, revealing major specs

The listing reveals the design and key specifications of the upcoming Nokia smartphone.

HMD Global is reportedly working on a new Nokia smartphone as the phone has got certified by Chinese regulatory body TENAA. The listing reveals the design and key specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

The listing reveals that the smartphone will come with model number TA-1258. The images revealed that the phone will be available in Gold Sand colour option, though it will also come with a Nordic Blue colour option. The image reveals that the back panel comes with a single rear camera along with LED flash. The fingerprint sensor sits right beneath the camera module. The right side of the device comes with volume controls and power on/off button, while the left features a dedicated Google Assistant key.

Nokia smartphone specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Nokia smartphone will come with 5.99-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The smartphone will be powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor. It will come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 400 GB via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, it features an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone comes with 3000mAh battery and it runs on Android 10. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM, 3.5mm audio jack and micro USB port. The phone measures 159.6 x 77 x 8.5mm.