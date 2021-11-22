9 Xiaomi phones to soon get MIUI 13 update: Is your phone in the list?

Xiaomi will be soon be rolling out the MIUI 13 update to its range of smartphones. However, the brand is yet to announce the MIUI 13, which should be based on the Android 12 operating system.

Xiaomi’s CEO, Lei Jun, earlier revealed that the MIUI 13 would arrive before the end of 2021. However, no specific date has been announced as of yet. Now, a report has revealed a list of phones that might be getting MIUI 13 pretty soon.

As per Twitter user Xiaomiui | Xiaomi & MIUI News, 9 Xiaomi smartphones have been confirmed to receive the latest MIUI 13 update in the first batch. In addition, other devices will also be getting their MIUI 13 in 2022. The list of these phones has appeared inside MIUI 13’s source code.

List of phones to be among the first ones to receive MIUI 13 update:



Xiaomi Mi Mix 4

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10S

Redmi K40

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi K40 Pro+

#MIUI13 stable test are started!

Xiaomi is testing MIUI 13 stable on 7 flagship devices.https://t.co/aVuNiETuAy pic.twitter.com/kPlPRgpE9X — Xiaomiui | Xiaomi & MIUI News (@xiaomiui) November 18, 2021

It is to be noted that these will be the Chinese versions. However, as per tipster Abhishek Yadav, the first wave of updates, in addition to the above models, will include other smartphones as well.

These will be the Xiaomi Mi 10, Xiaomi Mi 9, Xiaomi Mi 10T and Redmi K30 series, Xiaomi Mix Fold, Xiaomi CC9 Pro, Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 9, Redmi 10 / 10X. In addition, there will also be Poco devices such as Poco M2 / M2 Pro, Poco M3, Poco M4, Poco X2 / X3, Poco F2 and Poco C3.

As per reports, MIUI 13 will offer a redesigned user interface. There will be redesigned fonts and animations. In addition, new wallpapers, security improvements, among other things will be added. It will be based on Android 12 but some Xiaomi smartphones will receive MIUI 13 based on Android 11.