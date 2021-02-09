Advertisement

5G in India may not rollout until 2021: Parliamentary Panel

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : February 09, 2021 5:08 pm

Latest News

5G may not arrive in India until 2021 as DoT didn't allocate any 5G spectrum bands.

As per a new report from the parliamentary panel on IT, 5G will not be arriving in India anytime soon, at least not in 2021. The report seems to blame the ‘poor planning and execution’ by the government to introduce 5G in India. 

 

5G has been commercially rolled out in a lot of countries around the world including the United States. The report suggests that 5G will not be arriving in India until the end of 2021 or early 2022. Even when it does arrive, the deployment of the technology will be done in a partial manner. 

 

"From the foregoing, the committee are inclined to conclude that sufficient preparatory work has not been undertaken for launching 5G services in India. As such, India has not moved beyond the modest beginning stage as compared to other countries in the world," the report said. 

 

The telecom ministry which has already announced the auction of spectrum worth Rs 3.92 lakh crore from March 1 does not include the frequency band which is required by the 5G services to work. 

 

Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Jio has already announced that it will be commercially rolling out 5G services in India in the second half of 2021. Even Airtel recently conducted a successful test in Hyderabad where it was able to achieve 5G speeds over a commercial network. 

 

"It is disappointing to note that the department (DoT) has hardly learnt from the past delays as the vision for 5G, which was reflected in the constitution of the high-level forum and expert committees, has not been transformed into action on the ground and is not reflected in the policies formulated by the government," the report further read. 

Portronics 'Adapto 20' 20W Fast charging Adaptor launched at an introductory price of Rs 699

Twitter ramps up beta rollout of Spaces to compete with Clubhouse

HTC Wildfire E Lite announced with 5.45-inch display, dual rear cameras

Barcode scanner app removed from Play Store

Redmi Note 10 series to launch on 10th Feb in India: Things you should know

Redmi 8A Dual get MIUI 12 update in India

Latest News from

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Budget 2021 could result in price hike for smartphones and other components

Xiaomi unveils 'Mi Air Charge', technology that can charge devices over-the-air

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies