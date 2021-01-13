Samsung Galaxy S21 launch event today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price and Specifications

The event will be live streamed starting 8 PM on Samsung India’s YouTube Channel, Samsung India’s social handles, Samsung.com and Samsung Newsroom India.

Samsung India will be hosting the next Galaxy India Unpacked today i.e on January 14 at 8 PM alongside global Galaxy Unpacked.

The event will be live streamed starting 8 PM on Samsung India’s YouTube Channel, Samsung India’s social handles, Samsung.com and Samsung Newsroom India.

Samsung says those who watch Galaxy India Unpacked and answer simple questions stand a chance to win the next Galaxy. There are a total of 21 Galaxy devices up for grab.

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra are expected to be launched at the event. Samsung is also expected to introduce Galaxy Buds Pro along with the S21 series at the event.

As per reports, Galaxy S21 could start at EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 75,600), Galaxy S21+ is said to b priced at EUR 1,049 (roughly Rs. 93,400) while the Galaxy S21 Ultra is rumoured to carry EUR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,24,600) price tag.

Customers in India can pre-reserve the upcoming Galaxy flagship by paying a token amount of Rs 2000. Customers making the pre-reservation will get the ‘Next Galaxy VIP Pass’. When the customer pre-books the device later, the token amount of Rs 2000 will be deducted from the device price.

The option to pre-reserve Samsung’s upcoming flagship will be available to consumers till January 14, 2021. Customers who pre-reserve the next Galaxy flagship will get a cover worth Rs 3849 for free.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series expected specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 will reportedly feature a flat 6.2-inch display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, and 421 ppi. The S21 Plus will have a 6.7-inch flat display with the same resolution, 391 ppi and up to 120Hz.

Both the devices will support fast charging up to 25W. The Galaxy S21 should be backed by a 4000mAh battery while the Plus variant will have a 4800mAh battery with both supporting fast charging and wireless charging support. Samsung will not be including the chargers inside the box. Both of them will run on OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11.

For the camera, Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are expected to come with a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with a telephoto f/2.0 lens on top, 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor with a wide-angle f/1.8 lens. The devices will support videos in resolution of up to 8K @ 30fps, 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 240fps. They will come with a 10-megapixel camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.2 lens.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with a 6.8-inch WQHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 515 ppi. It will reportedly come with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor and two 10-megapixel cameras with zoom capabilities. It may get a 40-megapixel selfie snapper. It will run OneUI 3.1 OS with Android 11 on top. It is said to be packed with 5000mAh battery with fast charging, Qi wireless charging.