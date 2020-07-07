Advertisement

Poco M2 Pro to launch today in India: How to watch Livestream, specifications

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 07, 2020 11:19 am

Latest News

Poco M2 Pro will be available for sale on Flipkart after launch.
Advertisement

Poco is all set to launch Poco M2 Pro in India today. The launch event will begin at 12.00pm IST, and will be streamed online at Twitter, Facebook and Youtube. We have embedded the launch livestream below:

 

Advertisement

Poco M2 Pro will be available for sale on Flipkart after launch. It will be the company's second smartphone in India this year after the Poco X2 which was launched in February.

 

Poco M2 Pro will come with the quad rear camera setup in a square-shape design. The upcoming smartphone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. A microsite on Flipkart revealed that the phone will come with 33W fast charging support.

 

A recent Geekbench listing revealed that the smartphone will run on Android 10 operating system. The listing further stated that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm octa-core processor, which has a base frequency of 1.8GHz. It will come with 6GB of RAM.

Poco M2 Pro to launch in India soon

Poco teases new smartphone launch in India, could be Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2 Pro confirmed to launch in India on July 7, to be Flipkart exclusive

Poco M2 Pro confirmed to feature 33W fast charging support, Geekbench listing reveals specs

Latest News from Poco

You might like this

Tags: Poco Poco M2 Pro

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vivo Y12 (2020) key specifications revealed via Google Play Console listing

Dummies day Out: iPhone 12 new sizes and design leaked online

Huawei Mate V foldable phone in works

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Airtel Platinum subscribers, Samsung on Whatsapp, Elyments App lauched, CBSE partners with Facebook

Airtel Platinum subscribers, Samsung on Whatsapp, Elyments App lauched, CBSE partners with Facebook
Do we require alternatives of TikTok?

Do we require alternatives of TikTok?
JioMeet copy of Zoom, Tiktok will not go to court, AmazonPrime now on Windows

JioMeet copy of Zoom, Tiktok will not go to court, AmazonPrime now on Windows
Roposo rewards creators, Why PubG was not banned, Lava phone design contest, Spotify, duckduckgo

Roposo rewards creators, Why PubG was not banned, Lava phone design contest, Spotify, duckduckgo
Roposo App cares about creators and shares revenue with them

Roposo App cares about creators and shares revenue with them
Tiktok security issue, Chingari app, Roposo, Zee5 Hipi, Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS, Poco M2 Pro

Tiktok security issue, Chingari app, Roposo, Zee5 Hipi, Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS, Poco M2 Pro

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies