Poco M2 Pro to launch today in India: How to watch Livestream, specifications

Poco M2 Pro will be available for sale on Flipkart after launch.

Poco is all set to launch Poco M2 Pro in India today. The launch event will begin at 12.00pm IST, and will be streamed online at Twitter, Facebook and Youtube. We have embedded the launch livestream below:

It will be the company's second smartphone in India this year after the Poco X2 which was launched in February.

Poco M2 Pro will come with the quad rear camera setup in a square-shape design. The upcoming smartphone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. A microsite on Flipkart revealed that the phone will come with 33W fast charging support.

A recent Geekbench listing revealed that the smartphone will run on Android 10 operating system. The listing further stated that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm octa-core processor, which has a base frequency of 1.8GHz. It will come with 6GB of RAM.