OnePlus 9RT, Buds Z2 teased to launch soon In India

OnePlus is gearing up to launch OnePlus 9RT smartphone and Buds Z2 wireless earphones in India soon. The company has now started teasing the launch of OnePlus 9RT and Buds Z2 in the country.

On its official Twitter handle, OnePlus has shared the teaser, as per which the premium smartphone will make its debut in India. To recall, the phone was launched in China back in October 2021.

In addition, another teaser also confirmed that the OnePlus Buds Z2 will also launch alongside the 9RT. No exact date has been revealed but they are said to launch in January.

Get ready to play with silence. Coming soon! #NeverSettle pic.twitter.com/matgaQJQGs — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 2, 2022









As per an earlier leak, OnePlus 9RT price in India will be between Rs 40,000 and Rs 44,000. Further, the upcoming phone may debut at the same pricing of the OnePlus 8T. To recall, OnePlus 8T was launched in India at Rs 42,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The OnePlus 8T 12GB + 256GB variant was launched at Rs 45,999.

OnePlus 9RT Specs

OnePlus 9RT features a 6.62-inch full HD+ E4 AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 397ppi pixel density, HDR 10+ and up to 1300 nits peak brightness. Also, it has Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The phone packs the Snapdragon 888 SoC which is paired with the Adreno 660 GPU GPU. In addition, it has up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup for photos and videos. It has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens that has optical image stabilisation (OIS). This is coupled with a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The device uses a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 shooter for selfies and video calls.

As for software, the handset runs Android 12 with ColorOS 12 on top. There’s also a 4500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 Fast Charging.

OnePlus Buds Z2 Specs

The OnePlus Buds Z2 come with Adaptive Noise Cancellation that cancels noise up to 40dB. They also have support mono mode and transparency mode.

They come equipped with an 11mm dynamic driver similar to that of the OnePlus Buds Z. The OnePlus Buds Z2 packs a 40 mAh battery that can deliver up to seven hours of playback, while the case has a 520 mAh battery. OnePlus claims that the Buds Z2 can deliver up to 38 hours of battery life on a single charge.

OnePlus’s Flash Charge technology can give you 5 hours of music playback from a 10-minute charge. The TWS earbuds are IP55-certified, though the charging case has an IPX4 certification.