How to use the Arts and Culture Application by Google?

Curious to know more about prehistoric creatures? Willing to witness the spectacle of some extraordinary treasures from ancient sculptures or space exploration gear? Then brace yourself for a mind-blowing virtual experience via the Google Arts and Culture App

An online initiative by Google, Google Arts and Culture is a platform which enables its users to witness high-resolution images and videos of artworks and cultural artefacts from cultural collaborators worldwide.

The American multinational technology giant recently enhanced the user experience by adding AR and VR features to make it more immersive and fun-oriented. With a global pandemic in our midst, travelling is a risky business. This app can also prove to be a great tool to educate children and fuel their curiosity.

Google Arts and Culture has collaborated with over 1,200 museums, galleries and institutions in 70 countries to make their exhibits online for all its users. So, now that you’re interested, let’s get to know how does one use it.

This application which is available on App Store and Google Play requires you to log into your Google account.

Under the Home category, one can view objects up close using the AR feature of Reality Check. While you’re viewing the AR object up close, you can take pictures of it interacting with your environment. Today’s picks serve some spectacles you might be interested in. One can indulge in some creativity by selecting Games and explore over 2000 museums around the world and over 1,00,000 artworks in high resolution.





By selecting the Explore option, one can choose from a slew of categories ranging from Historical Figures to Artists to Places. One can also choose from a timeline and delve deep into the culture of a particular era. Aesthetes can choose from a range of colours to view different artworks corresponding to the chosen colour. Also featured is Popular topics, through which a user can be made aware of what is trending and still relevant.

In the Highlights feature, one can marvel at high-definition artworks through the Art Camera or experience culture in 360 degrees via 360-degree videos or tour famous sites and landmarks from the comfort of their home via the Street View Highlight.

The new AR feature requires no update and is currently available on the app waiting to be used in the confines of your home.