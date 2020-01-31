  • 18:14 Jan 31, 2020

How to use Notes and Doodle features on Google Duo?

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 31, 2020 4:41 pm

Here’s a complete step-by-step guide for using Notes and Doodle features on Google Duo.
Google has revealed that it is rolling out a new feature to its popular video-calling application, Google Duo. The company has rolled Notes and Doodle feature to its video-calling app. 

 

With this, users can send doodle messages and note to their contacts. Users can simply type a message, similar to what we have seen in Instagram Stories, and send it to other people. One can use different pen styles, nine different colours of ink, eight background colours and six fonts. One can also scribble and create doodles and send it to contacts. The messages will disappear after 24 hours. 

 

Google Duo

 

The feature was first reported by Android Police. “We’re introducing this feature as we got feedback from users that they’re looking for a more visual way to connect with their friends when one of them may be unavailable to get on a video call. They’d like to send a brief one-off note within Duo, whether that be 'hey, let’s talk today!', or 'sending one last good night!',” Google said in a statement. 

 

But, how to use this feature? Here’s a complete step-by-step guide for using Notes and Doodle features on Google Duo:

 

  1. Update the Google Duo application to the latest version. 

  2. Tap on the contact, you want to send the message. You will see three options including Voice call, video call and messages. Click on Messages. 

  3. You will see a page where one can type the message or can simply doodle. 

  4. In order to send a Doodle, users need to tap on Doodle icon on the top right corner. 

  5. One can preview the message and customise it before sending it contacts

  6. Once it is done, the user can tap the send button.  



 

