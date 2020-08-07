How to turn on two-factor authentication and get a Verified badge on Instagram?

In this article, we will tell you the step-by-step guide to turn on two-factor authentication and apply for a verified badge on Instagram.

Instagram is one of the most-used applications in today’s time. The app has become the destination for people to put their voice on social media or post some exquisite photos from your trip.

The app, which comes under the umbrella of Facebook, has a lot to offer. The brand is constantly adding new features to the app so that users can have a great time using the Instagram platform. But, what about security? Instagram allows you to set-up two-factor authentication to make your account more secure.

How to set-up two-factor authentication on Instagram?

Like we said Instagram allows you to set up two-factor authentication, which makes your account secure as compared to those who have not activated this feature. The feature will allow users to add a special login code each time when they log-in to Instagram from a device. The process is fairly simple and one has to follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the Instagram app and go to Settings.

Step 2: There, users see Security option, tap on it and find Two-Factor Authentication

Step 3: Click on Two-Factor Authentication and then tap on Get Started.

Step 4: Toggle on next to the Text Message and then enter the mobile number.

It is important to keep in mind that you must have a confirmed telephone number for your Instagram account to use text messages (SMS) two-factor authentication. When you enter a telephone number to turn on two-factor authentication, it becomes the confirmed number for your account.

How to apply for a Verified badge on Instagram?

The Verified badge adds more value to the Instagram account. This means that the company has verified that the account is a genuine account, which at the end increases the credibility. However, there are some parameters before applying to a Verified badge. To start with, the account must represent a real person or a registered business. The account should be unique and it must be the unique presence of the person or business it represents.

The account must be public and it should have a proper bio, profile photo and at least one post. The company has revealed that if a user provide false or misleading information during the verification process, it will remove the verified badge and may take additional action to delete the account. That said, here is the way you can apply for a Verified badge on Instagram:

Step 1: Open Instagram and go to Profile by tapping in the bottom right.

Step 2: Tap on the hamburger menu on the top right corner.

Step 3: Tap on Settings and then tap on Account

Step 4: Tap on Request Verification and then enter full name and provide proof of identification like government-issued photo ID and more.