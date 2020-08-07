Advertisement

How to turn on two-factor authentication and get a Verified badge on Instagram?

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 07, 2020 8:09 pm

Latest News

In this article, we will tell you the step-by-step guide to turn on two-factor authentication and apply for a verified badge on Instagram.
Advertisement

Instagram is one of the most-used applications in today’s time. The app has become the destination for people to put their voice on social media or post some exquisite photos from your trip. 

 

The app, which comes under the umbrella of Facebook, has a lot to offer. The brand is constantly adding new features to the app so that users can have a great time using the Instagram platform. But, what about security? Instagram allows you to set-up two-factor authentication to make your account more secure. 

 

On the other hand, it also provides a Verified badge that generates more credibility for your account. So, how do you enable two-factor authentication and apply for verification badge on Instagram? In this article, we will tell you the step-by-step guide to turn on two-factor authentication and apply for a verified badge on Instagram. 

 

How to set-up two-factor authentication on Instagram?

 

Like we said Instagram allows you to set up two-factor authentication, which makes your account secure as compared to those who have not activated this feature. The feature will allow users to add a special login code each time when they log-in to Instagram from a device. The process is fairly simple and one has to follow these steps:

 

Advertisement

Step 1: Open the Instagram app and go to Settings.

Step 2: There, users see Security option, tap on it and find Two-Factor Authentication

 

Instagram 2FA

 

Step 3: Click on Two-Factor Authentication and then tap on Get Started. 

Step 4: Toggle on next to the Text Message and then enter the mobile number. 

 

It is important to keep in mind that you must have a confirmed telephone number for your Instagram account to use text messages (SMS) two-factor authentication. When you enter a telephone number to turn on two-factor authentication, it becomes the confirmed number for your account.

 

How to apply for a Verified badge on Instagram?

 

The Verified badge adds more value to the Instagram account. This means that the company has verified that the account is a genuine account, which at the end increases the credibility. However, there are some parameters before applying to a Verified badge. To start with, the account must represent a real person or a registered business. The account should be unique and it must be the unique presence of the person or business it represents. 

 

The account must be public and it should have a proper bio, profile photo and at least one post. The company has revealed that if a user provide false or misleading information during the verification process, it will remove the verified badge and may take additional action to delete the account. That said, here is the way you can apply for a Verified badge on Instagram: 

 

Step 1: Open Instagram and go to Profile by tapping in the bottom right.

Step 2: Tap on the hamburger menu on the top right corner. 

 

Verify Badge Instagram

 

Step 3: Tap on Settings and then tap on Account

Step 4: Tap on Request Verification and then enter full name and provide proof of identification like government-issued photo ID and more. 

 

How to make group video calls on Instagram?

TikTok Ban Effect: Instagram introduces 'Reels' in India

Instagram New Feature: How to Set Up Instagram Reels

Latest News from Instagram

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Tiktok launches its first TV app on Amazon’s Fire TV: Things you should know

Twitter labels official state media and govt accounts

Trump issues orders to ban WeChat and TikTok in US in 45 days

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Jio Glass Launch, US bans TikTok and Wechat, Oneplus Pubg, Pixel 5

Jio Glass Launch, US bans TikTok and Wechat, Oneplus Pubg, Pixel 5
Nokia 5.3 launching in Aug, 2500 youtube channel blocked, Samsung Note 20 India price

Nokia 5.3 launching in Aug, 2500 youtube channel blocked, Samsung Note 20 India price
15 Chinese apps banned, Mi Stick, Google Speaker, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Realme, Xiaomi

15 Chinese apps banned, Mi Stick, Google Speaker, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Realme, Xiaomi
Tech News Roundup: Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, Realme V5, Lava Z66, Whatsapp, Samsung offer, Oneplus Nord, Google Pixel 4a

Tech News Roundup: Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, Realme V5, Lava Z66, Whatsapp, Samsung offer, Oneplus Nord, Google Pixel 4a
Buying Guide: Laptop and TWS

Buying Guide: Laptop and TWS
Colour TV import banned in India, Jio wants 2G free India, Lava z66 delayed?, Nokia TV, Xiaomi tempered glass

Colour TV import banned in India, Jio wants 2G free India, Lava z66 delayed?, Nokia TV, Xiaomi tempered glass

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies