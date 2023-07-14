HomeHow ToHow to send UPI payments on Google Pay without a PIN?

How to send UPI payments on Google Pay without a PIN?

Here’s a simple guide on how you can make payments of small amounts on Google Pay without using your UPI PIN.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Google Pay payments without UPI Pin

Google Pay has quickly become one of the most used payments app in India. According to data from NPCI, Google Pay was the second most used UPI app for making payments in March 2023. To attract more users to the app, it has launched a convenient new feature called UPI Lite, where users will be able to make quick digital payments without the need to enter the UPI PIN that is otherwise used for such transactions. Here’s how to use the feature:

Step 1

Google Pay UPI Pin

Open the Google Pay app and at the top right, tap your Profile picture.

Step 2

Google Pay payments without UPI Pin

Click on ‘Pay PIN-free UPI Lite’.

Step 3

Google Pay payments without UPI Pin

As it’s an on-device wallet feature, you will have to top up the balance whenever it gets low. So in this step, enter the amount (up to Rs 2,000) you want to add.

Read More: Google Pixel 7a Review: Buy it for the software

Step 4

Gpay UPI Pin

Enter your UPI Pin to complete the process and you are done. Now, you can use UPI Lite to make payments via Google Pay.

So this was the process for using UPI Lite services on Google Pay and make payments without entering your PIN. However, there are some limitations in place which act as security measured to keep the user’s money safe. These limitations include:

  • You can only make payments of up to Rs 200 without the use of a UPI PIN on the Google Pay app.
  • Maximum balance you can keep in the UPI Lite wallet is Rs 2,000 and you can spend up to a total of Ra 4,000 within 24 hours.
  • Your bank will have to support UPI Lite services and only then you can make PIN-free payments on Google Pay. These banks include:
    • AU Small Finance Bank
    • Axis
    • Bank of India
    • ICICI
    • Indian
    • Kotak
    • SBI
    • South Indian Bank
    • Union

Also See:

Acer launches new Laptops, Chromebook, Monitors and Air…

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.