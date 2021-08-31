HomeHow ToHow to log out of LinkedIn on all devices?

How to log out of LinkedIn on all devices?

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to log out of all the devices on LinkedIn

By Abhishek Malhotra
LinkedIn log out

LinkedIn, an employment oriented online service can play a major role and be a turning point for your career. However, hackers and intruders can ruin your efforts on LinkedIn if you don’t pay attention and if you don’t know how you can remotely log out of LinkedIn on all of your devices. So here’s a step-by-step guide on how you can do that:

Step 1

Lkd step 1

Open the LinkedIn app, login to your account and click on your profile picture at the top left

Step 2

Lkd step 2

Now click on the ‘Settings’ option below your name

Read More: How to log out of Instagram on all devices?

Step 3

Lkd step 3

From a bunch of options present here, choose the ‘Sign in & Security’ option

Step 4

Lkd step 4

After clicking that, tap on the ‘Where you’re signed in’ section

Step 5

LinkedIn log out step 5

Now, here the app will show you all the sessions where you have logged in, in the past and where you are currently logged in. You can tap on the ‘End’ button for each session individually or end all sessions at once.

And this is how you can log out of LinkedIn on all of your devices. This is a handy way of ensuring your account stays protected if ever you are stuck in a difficult situation.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleBoult launches AirBass Encore TWS earbuds with ENC
Next articleOmthing AirFree Pods Review: Well tried?
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

© 2021 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.