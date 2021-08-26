How to log out of Facebook on all devices? Step by Step Guide

Privacy is a major concern in today’s era, and people want to stay as secure as possible. Talking about Facebook, it has been under the radar of many as far as privacy is concerned. However, the service lets you stay in control of the number of devices you want to stay logged in. This ability can help prevent major hacks and prevent intruders from logging in to your account. So here’s a step-by-step guide on how you can log out of Facebook on all of your devices.

Step 1: How to log out of Facebook?

Open Facebook and head over to the settings screen (three horizontal lines at top right)

Step 2: What you need to do in Settings?

Click on the ‘Settings & Privacy’ option and click on ‘Settings.’

Step 3:

Now click on ‘Password and Security.’

Step 4

Here’s the part where you will be able to see in which devices you are logged in by clicking on the ‘See All’ option (present next to ‘Where You’re Logged In’)

Step 5: Time to secure

A list of devices will appear where you can click on the three dots next to the specific device and then click on ‘Log Out.’

Done! Now the Facebook app on that device will log out of your account. This will also help you keep track of what devices you are logged in so you know there’s no suspicious activity happening with your account.

We will come up with more such how-to guide stories in the coming days so that you can keep a tab on your social media networks. It will help you prevent unauthorized access to your data or apps and thus keep your data safe.