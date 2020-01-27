How to enable Dark mode on WhatsApp web?

What if we tell you a way to unlock the dark mode on the web version of WhatsApp?

Advertisement

WhatsApp recently rolled out its much-awaited dark mode for its beta testers on Android application.

Advertisement

The latest mode enables users to select between different themes including Light and Dark. When you switch it to the dark mode, the background changes to dark theme and enjoy the new view. The option can be activated by going to Settings > Chat option > Theme and select ‘Dark’. However, this new feature is yet to be rolled out for its web application.

What if we tell you a way to unlock the dark mode on the web version of WhatsApp? Here’s how:

First of all, you need to download and add an extension of an app named as Stylus. The application is available on Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox and Opera web browsers.



Now, install the application and add it to the extension.



Open the web browser and go to the Stylus extension. There you will find the option to download Whatsapp Dark Mode. Once it is installed, the user can open or refresh the WhatsApp Web tab and use the dark mode.

Recently, the company introduced call waiting feature to WhatsApp Messenger.

As the name clearly suggests, the feature alerts users when they receive a WhatsApp call while talking to someone else. Earlier, whenever one calls on WhatsApp, it will be automatically declined when the receiver was another call. However, from now onwards, users will get an alert to Decline or Accept the incoming call.

However, it is important to note when you accept the call, it will automatically disconnect the first call. The feature is now available for version 2.19.352 of the stable app and 2.19.257 and 2.19.358 of the beta app. The company rolled out the same feature to iOS.