How to enable Ad blocker on Google Chrome

Ads are sometimes inappropriate for some audiences and are obstructive. To tackle all these issues, Ad blockers were introduced.

Ads have spoiled are web surfing experience for years. The internet being visited by millions of people every day makes up for a good marketing place for companies and brands. The high traffic leads to millions of people viewing an Ad posted in just one place. Web sites are paid by the advertisers for displaying their Ads on their website.

The ads shown on the websites come in different formats like floating, Fullscreen, video etc. Ads often obstruct our view of the actual content on the website and clicking away multiple Ads ruins the web surfing experience. These ads are sometimes inappropriate for some audiences.

To tackle all these issues, Ad blockers were introduced. Google Chrome has its Ad Blocker baked right into the browser for convenience. It blocks unwanted and inappropriate Ads from the websites making the browsing experience smoother and safer. Hers’s how you can enable your Adblocker on google chrome.

Step 1:

Launch Chrome and then from the first screen that shows up, select the three-dot icon from the top left. A drop-down menu will show up and from there select ‘settings’

Step 2:

From the ‘settings’ page, select ‘advanced’ from the left-hand side panel. This will then expand into more ‘advanced’ settings.

Step 3:

Select ‘Privacy and Security’. This will show you all the controls related to your privacy and security. From here select ‘site settings'.

Step 4:

The ‘site settings’ shows you all the settings related to the sites you visit. Scroll down and select ‘ads'. This will pull up the settings related to Ads being displayed.

Step 5:

Toggle the switch so that it's greyed and says ‘blocked on sites that show intrusive or misleading ads’

Your Ad blocker is now all set and now you can browse the web in peace without being annoyed by those pesky ads.