How to Create a Room on Facebook?

By: The Mobile Indian network, Hyderabad Last updated : September 18, 2020 9:31 am

Facebook has also been working on embedding, allowing users to create Rooms directly from WhatsApp and Instagram.
Lately but Facebook has finally hopped into the race of beating Zoom and other rivals by introducing Facebook Messenger Rooms for both desktop and mobile users. It essentially allows users to connect with up to 50 people at the same time to join a video call using the Facebook app or messenger. 

 

Shedding more light on how it works, when a user creates a room, Facebook will send a notification to other users. This way the friends of people who join the room also get the notification and this goes on. Facebook also allows the user who created the room control who sees their room by choosing whom to invite.

In this article, let's also have a look at how to create a room on Facebook

 

Make sure you have the latest version of Facebook and messenger apps installed on your device(s).

 

1) Open the Messenger app

 

2) At the bottom-right corner of the screen, click on the "People tab"

 

3) Then select "Create a Room" option and select the users you want to invite

 

4) For people who don't have a Facebook account, share the Room's link with them and they can get it easily.

 

Facebook has also been working on embedding, allowing users to create Rooms directly from WhatsApp and Instagram.

