How to help your elders with technology?

Most elders are not used to using gadgets like mobiles, computer etc as it is something out of their time. Helping them understand and use technology to ensure that everyone can enjoy the sweet fruit modern science and technology

The worldwide Coronavirus pandemic has forced countries to shut down and usher their people into their homes in quarantine. Offices, schools and other non-essential institutions have shut down meaning that every member of the family is home.

To make most of this opportunity, people are spending the much-needed family times with their parents, children and elders as doing so under normal circumstances seem next to impossible because of our daily lives. A thing that the youngsters of the families can do is teach the elders how to harness the power of technology that surrounds us today.

are the foundation of everything we have today hence are entitled to use them as well. Some things you can help them out with are:

Turning on Data on their Smartphones

The elders of families are usually handed a smartphone with being taught how to use its ‘smart’ features. You can start by telling them how they can turn on the mobile internet connection. This is easy as all they have to do is swipe from the top and tap the ‘data’ icon. It’s a great idea to teach them by using visual representations such as the ‘data’ icon as the visuals are easier to remember and will also help the less learned who cannot read.

Google Search

The internet is the most powerful tool a common man can have. It lays all the information that is in the world in the palms of his hand. You can teach your elders how to do a google search. The easiest way to do this is by using a browser. You can also teach them how to verify the news they hear on platforms like WhatsApp by a simple web search. You can show them websites like Wikipedia and other informational websites.

YouTube

YouTube is a great source of entertainment for all. Our elders can enjoy whatever they want to watch thanks to the millions of creators. Teaching them how to search and selecting videos is a great way to start. You can also explain to them the system of recommended videos and categories. Again, using symbols will be beneficial as they are easier to remember.

Video Calling

Our grandparents sometimes live far off from their other grandkids and children. The gift of video calling and ease the anxiety caused by this crisis. Seeing the faces of their loved ones is a bliss for all. You can teach them on how to use the native video calling such as Facetime on an iPhone or simpler ways such as WhatsApp video call. You can teach them to identify the icon which initiates the video call while also teaching them how to receive and end calls.

Teaching in a systematic and step by step method makes it easier for them to remember. Symbols and signs are your friends because of their identifiability. Practice with them and explain again if required. Let them try it on their own. Having patience and using lucid language is the key. Information overload can hamper their learning experience. Our elders need to be able to use this gift of technology as not being able to do so may result in them feeling left out and them missing out on so much the technology has to offer.