  • 07:05 Apr 03, 2020

Advertisement

How to help your elders with technology?

By: Ayush Mahapatra, The Mobile Indian, Kolkata Last updated : April 02, 2020 11:24 am

Latest News

Most elders are not used to using gadgets like mobiles, computer etc as it is something out of their time. Helping them understand and use technology to ensure that everyone can enjoy the sweet fruit modern science and technology
Advertisement

The worldwide Coronavirus pandemic has forced countries to shut down and usher their people into their homes in quarantine. Offices, schools and other non-essential institutions have shut down meaning that every member of the family is home.

 

To make most of this opportunity, people are spending the much-needed family times with their parents, children and elders as doing so under normal circumstances seem next to impossible because of our daily lives. A thing that the youngsters of the families can do is teach the elders how to harness the power of technology that surrounds us today.

Advertisement

 

Most elders are not used to using gadgets like mobiles, computer etc as it is something out of their time. Helping them understand and use technology to ensure that everyone can enjoy the sweet fruit modern science and technology. are the foundation of everything we have today hence are entitled to use them as well. Some things you can help them out with are:

 

Turning on Data on their Smartphones

 

The elders of families are usually handed a smartphone with being taught how to use its ‘smart’ features. You can start by telling them how they can turn on the mobile internet connection. This is easy as all they have to do is swipe from the top and tap the ‘data’ icon. It’s a great idea to teach them by using visual representations such as the ‘data’ icon as the visuals are easier to remember and will also help the less learned who cannot read.

 

Google Search

 

The internet is the most powerful tool a common man can have. It lays all the information that is in the world in the palms of his hand. You can teach your elders how to do a google search. The easiest way to do this is by using a browser. You can also teach them how to verify the news they hear on platforms like WhatsApp by a simple web search. You can show them websites like Wikipedia and other informational websites.

 

YouTube

 

YouTube is a great source of entertainment for all. Our elders can enjoy whatever they want to watch thanks to the millions of creators. Teaching them how to search and selecting videos is a great way to start. You can also explain to them the system of recommended videos and categories. Again, using symbols will be beneficial as they are easier to remember.

 

Video Calling

 

Our grandparents sometimes live far off from their other grandkids and children. The gift of video calling and ease the anxiety caused by this crisis. Seeing the faces of their loved ones is a bliss for all. You can teach them on how to use the native video calling such as Facetime on an iPhone or simpler ways such as WhatsApp video call. You can teach them to identify the icon which initiates the video call while also teaching them how to receive and end calls.

 

Teaching in a systematic and step by step method makes it easier for them to remember. Symbols and signs are your friends because of their identifiability. Practice with them and explain again if required. Let them try it on their own. Having patience and using lucid language is the key. Information overload can hamper their learning experience. Our elders need to be able to use this gift of technology as not being able to do so may result in them feeling left out and them missing out on so much the technology has to offer. 

 

Yatra extends its support to essential service workers; introduces new Yatra Service Assured Packages

Bione introduces COVID-19 home screening test kit in India

Dolby On app for recording studio-quality sound launching in India

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 gaming laptop announced

Acer Predator Triton 500 and Nitro 5 Gaming Notebooks announced with 10th Gen Intel Core Processors

Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ tipped to feature Snapdragon 865+ chipset

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: YouTube Google Fake news Video calling

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Yatra extends its support to essential service workers; introduces new Yatra Service Assured Packages

Dolby On app for recording studio-quality sound launching in India

Timex India mobile app launched

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?
This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!
Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Top 10 things you can buy on Amazon during Coronavirus lockdown

Top 10 Phones with Quad camera

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies