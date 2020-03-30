  • 16:10 Mar 30, 2020

Google 3D Animals: How to watch Tiger, Panda, Dog and more animals in 3D in your room

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 30, 2020 4:04 pm

There are over 20 animals you can search as 3D animals in Google Chrome on your smartphone.

Coronavirus has made people quarantine in their homes due to lockdown in many countries including India. While the elders are working from home, it is the kids who are bound to get bored at home these days. Now Google has introduced a new feature which allows people to put 3D holograms of animals in their rooms, that will keep the children engaged.

Google 3D animals feature is an AR system that projects the animals into your phone’s screen. With the current situation of COVID-19, you can enjoy a virtual trip to the zoo thanks to Google 3D Animals.

Due to COVID-19 lockdown measures, the schools have been shut down and this new feature will be helpful to children to learn more about their favourite animals sitting at home. Also, parents working from home can keep their child engaged with this during office hours during this quarantine and social distancing.

Google 3D Animals
To use this Google 3D Animals, you’ll need to use a device that has AR capabilities i.e only a smartphone or tablet. So it won't be woring on desktops and laptops. This feature is supported on both Android and iOS smartphones and tablets. Any Android smartphone or tablet with Android 7.0 or higher will support this. For Apple devices, iPhone/iPad with iOS 11.0 or higher will support Google 3D animals.

How to use Google 3D Animals:

Step 1: Search for any animal on Google on your phone, for example, Tiger. Just write the name of the animal you want to watch in AR.

Step 2: Just underneath the image search results and the Wikipedia description of the animal, you will see a box that says, ‘Meet a life-sized lion up close’.

Google 3D Animals

Set 3: Click the ‘View in 3D’ button and then click ‘view in your space’ to see the animal in your own surroundings.

Step 4: You will be asked to give Google access to your phone camera and you will see that 3D animal inserted in your space. By accessing your camera, Google will place the animal in your real-life space.

Step 5: You can move or resize the animal by zooming in and out as per your requirement. You can also take a photo of the creature

There are over 20 animals you can search as 3D animals in Google Chrome on your smartphone. The animals included in the feature are Lion, Tiger, Cat, Cheetah, Dog (Labrador Retriever, Pug, Rottweiler), Giant Panda, Turtle, Duck, Horse, Octopus and Shetland pony.

