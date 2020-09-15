Advertisement

Apple 'Time Flies' Event 15 September: How to Watch Live Stream, What to Expect

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 15, 2020 1:01 pm

Latest News

The new Time Flies event by Apple is expected to introduce the new iPad Air and the new Watch series. It is expected that along with Watch Series 6, an affordable Watch will also be unveiled.
The day has finally come where Apple is going to live stream its 'Time Flies' event. The event where Apple is expected to release a bunch of new products, will be live streamed today at 10:30p.m. IST on Apple's own website and YouTube as well.

 

This time around, we can expect Apple to release a new iPad Air, and the brand new Watch Series 6. Apple is also expected to release an affordable variant of its Watch that is likely to be called Apple Watch SE. 

 

The new iPhone 12 models aren't expected to be unveiled at this event because of the delay Apple has faced in its Supply chain, the main cause of which is the pandemic. Apple is expected to hold a separate launch event for iPhone 12 series. 

 

iPhone 12 (Rumored Specifications) 

 

 

The new iPhone 12 models which are expected to arrive later next month, have also leaked in full fledge till now. Four new models for the iPhone including iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max are expected to be released in the month of October. 

 

The entry-level iPhone 12 will feature a 5.4-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The iPhone 12 Max will come with a 6.1-inch display with a similar resolution. The 6.1-inch flexible OLED panel with 10-bit colour support and a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels. The iPhone 12 Pro is said to feature a 120Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to come with a 6.7-inch OLED panel with a screen resolution of 2778 x 1824 pixels and it will also come with a 120Hz refresh rate.

 

The iPhone 12 series is said to be powered by the upcoming Apple A14 Bionic processor. 

 

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max are said to feature a dual-camera setup, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to feature triple-camera setup. Multiple reports suggest that the iPhone 12 Pro series will come with a 3D camera with LiDAR Scanner. 

 

iPad Air 4 (Rumored Specifications) 

 

 

We have heard that the upcoming iPad Air 4 is said to be heavily inspired by the iPad Pro, Apple’s flagship iPad. The device is expected to have an edge-to-edge screen, faster processor and a USB-C connector. Interestingly, the iPad Air 4 will be the first Apple product to have the TouchID integrated into the side-mounted power button.

 

Watch Series 6 (Rumored Specifications) 

 

 

Although it’s long been rumoured that Apple would employ micro-LED displays on its wearable, but it might not be showcased this year. The Apple Watch Series 6 could see WiFi connectivity, which has been an issue with previous generation watches,  improvements through the use of liquid crystal polymer.

 

As for pricing, the cheaper Apple Watch model may be priced somewhere around  $199. The Series 3 currently starts at $199 ( Rs 15,000 approx) and other variants may be priced between  $200-$300 ( Rs 30,000 approx.)

 

0 Comments

Reviews

