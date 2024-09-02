YouTube Guide: Gestures You Can Use in the YouTube App to Enhance Your Experience

Mastering the YouTube App on Android can enhance your viewing experience, making it more fluid and efficient. With various intuitive gestures, you can navigate the YouTube app effortlessly, saving time and streamlining your interactions. Here are the top gestures you should know:

Double-Tap to Seek Forward or Backward

A simple yet one of the most useful gestures on the YouTube app is the ability to quickly move through a video. By double-tapping the left side of the screen, you can rewind 10 seconds, while double-tapping the right side will fast-forward 10 seconds. This gesture is also customizable, allowing you to adjust the time intervals in the app’s settings. For instance, if you set it to 20 seconds, the video will rewind or fast-forward 20 seconds based on which side of the screen you perform the gesture on.

Swipe Down to Exit Full-Screen

When watching a video in full-screen mode in landscape position, swiping down minimizes the video, returning it to the default player. This allows you to browse other recommended content while the video continues to play, ensuring you don’t miss a moment while multitasking.

Swipe Up for Video Suggestions

When watching a video, you can swipe up on the player to reveal a list of suggested videos. This is a great way to discover related content without having to leave the current video. The suggestions appear as thumbnails, allowing you to quickly preview and select your next watch.

Read More: YouTube Premium Price Hike in India: New Prices Announced

Tap & Hold for Precise Seeking

Another gesture that can be used to precisely forward or rewind to a favourite moment in the video is the tap-and-hold gesture. While playing a video, tap and hold on the screen where the seek bar will appear at the bottom. Without lifting your finger, swipe your finger towards the right or left to go to the desired timestamp. As you rewind and fast forward, the video preview also follows the movement of your finger. For an even better idea as to which exact point you want to go to in the video, after tapping & holding, you can swipe up which brings the video preview in a seek bar format. This gesture makes precise seeking in YouTube videos even easier.

Double Tap & Hold for Higher Playback Speed

At times, you may want to quickly fast-forward a quite short section of the video, for which the precise seeking gesture may not be ideal. YouTube has a solution for that, too, and that solution is another gesture. Similar to how you double-tap to seek forward or backwards, you need to hold your finger on the screen after the second tap to perform this gesture, which will increase the playback speed by 2x.

Keep in mind that this gesture will only fast-forward the video at 2x speed, regardless of wherever you double-tap and hold on the screen. Unlike the regular double-tap gesture, which can both seek forward or backward the video, this gesture will only fast-forward the video at 2x speed.

These gestures are designed to make your YouTube experience on Android more intuitive and enjoyable. By incorporating these into your routine, you can navigate the app more efficiently, allowing you to focus on enjoying your favourite content. Whether binge-watching a series or just exploring new channels, these gestures simplify your interaction with the app, making it easier to use on the go.