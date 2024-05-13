PUBG Mobile To Get 120 fps Support On Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, S23 Series, Z Fold 5

Samsung flagship smartphones, including the Galaxy S24 and S23 series and the Z Fold 5, will soon support PUBG Mobile at 120 fps.

Samsung confirmed the development via a forum post (spotted by an X user) that the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S23, and Galaxy Z Fold 5 received priority approval for supporting 120 fps in PUBG Mobile. This will utilize the powerful capabilities of the Samsung flagships, including the Chipset and the 120Hz displays. Furthermore, the update containing this feature will be released as soon as today, May 13, in countries where PUBG is available.

The Game Optimisation Service on Samsung phones has already received the required updates to support running PUBG Mobile at 120 fps. For those unaware, the higher the frame rate, the smoother the game’s visuals will be, as the image refreshes more times on the display, giving it a fluid look and enabling an enhanced experience. Until now, PUBG Mobile was capped at 90 fps in most smartphones supporting it.

Aside from that, Samsung also confirmed that Genshin Impact v5.0 will apparently bring inceased Resolution by 37% on Samsung flagships, with Galaxy S24 Ultra being the first smartphone to support it. An internal version is already being tested with the said improvement, and Samsung says that the update is set to go live sometime during the next 3 months.

There’s no word on whether the Indian counterpart of PUBG Mobile, dubbed Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), will also receive 120 fps support. For users who can play PUBG Mobile, it’s a welcome improvement, as they can now fully utilise the powerful hardware of their Samsung Galaxy flagship devices.