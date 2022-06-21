Vertu Paris unveils a smartphone available through purchase of an NFT

Luxury brand Vertu Paris has introduced a smartphone that is available for purchase only via an NFT. It has been unveiled that the company has partnered with Binance to launch a new Vertu Constellation X Ulm smartphone through an exclusive sales process. The company further said that 1,000 NFTs will be on sale on the Binance NFT platform while rest of the NFTs will be available for purchase on the decentralized platform Galler.io and the oﬃcial VERTU Paris website.

Vertu will set up a unique launch operation on Monday, June 20 where only 10,555 smartphones will be available for sale via the purchase of an NFT, on the oﬃcial VERTU Paris website. This is one of those unique ways to sell an NFT along with a smartphone.

After purchasing an NFT, Vertu says that 10,555 owners will have until September 23, 2022 to choose whether to convert their NFT to the VERTU Constellation X ULM smartphone in order to receive it no later than February 2023. Further, users can choose to keep it as an NFT and thus become part of the new “VERTU 3.0 business club bringing together the brand’s historical customers and the new web 3.0 community”, said Vertu.

Read More: Here’s how much OnePlus Nord 2T could cost in India

Vertu Constellation X ULM Smartphone

The Vertu Comstellation x ULM smartphone is equipped with an Octa-core processor (2×2.80 GHz Cortex-X1 & 2×2.25 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55), coupled with 12GB of RAM.

It features a 50 MP (f/1.9) main lens, a 12 MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens and a 48 MP (f/3.5) telephoto lens at the back. One can record videos in up to 4K@30fps resolution or 1080p@30/60fps. Additional features include dual SIM, 5G compatibility, a 6.71-inch 120Hz display and a ﬁngerprint sensor for biometric security.

Vertu Paris has further partnered with Communitake. Using their technology, Vertu will encrypt all voice and messaging exchanges on the smartphone to prevent interception of voice and data, as well as location.

Each VXCP NFT holder will also have access to exclusive, private events that will be attended by inﬂuential and successful people on VERTU’s 300,000+ private buyer list and new VERTU3.0 Club members, as well as Hall of Famers (like Elon Musk, Stephen Joseph Squeri and other successful entrepreneurs).

Starting today, 10,555 NFTs go on sale for $5,175 (approx Rs 4,03,800) while the Constellation X Ulm selling price stands at $14,890 (approx Rs 11,61,940). Moreover, on the occasion of the company’s 22nd Anniversary, VERTU is also oﬀering the VERTU community a system of prizes oﬀered to all owners of this ﬁrst NFT collection. In total, no less than $4.68 million will be redistributed to the community in two forms:

VERTU will award crypto-currency prizes ranging from $20,000, $50,000 or $100,000 for every 79 NFTs sold

When the 10555 NFTs will be sold, a contest will be held to award 4 grand prizes totaling $1 million (4 Bentley Bentaygas in VERTU colors and VERTU interior edition). Winners will be drawn at an event during Fashion Week 2022 live streamed worldwide from Paris for 3 smartphone/NFT owners, and 1 winner will be drawn from the live stream viewers of the event.

At the same time, VERTU Paris will make a donation of $500,000 to Médecins Sans Frontières (an international, independent medical humanitarian organisation).